WWE 2K18 Roster: Most Exciting New Superstars to Utilize in the Game

WWE 2K18 Roster: Most Exciting New Superstars to Utilize in the GameOctober 16, 2017
WWE 2K18 boasts one of the largest and deepest rosters in the history of WWE video games, and several of the Superstars in this year's game are making their highly anticipated debuts.
While old standbys in the form of current roster members and legends will get plenty of play from gamers and WWE fans when WWE 2K18 hits shelves on Oct. 17, there is an added layer of excitement when it comes to utilizing a character for the first time.
In addition to a look at the full WWE 2K18 roster courtesy of WWE.com, here is a look at the debuting Superstars who will be the most fun to play as in the brand-new video game.
WWE 2K18 Roster
- Seth Rollins
- Kurt Angle
- Mr. McMahon
- Bray Wyatt
- Dolph Ziggler
- Sami Zayn
- Dean Ambrose
- Baron Corbin
- Kalisto
- Akira Tozawa
- Sin Cara
- Hideo Itami
- Eric Young
- Jinder Mahal
- Bushwhacker Butch
- Bushwhacker Luke
- Konnor
- Viktor
- Cesaro
- Sheamus
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Nikki Cross
- Alundra Blayze
- Emma
- Lita
- Summer Rae
- Paige
- Brie Bella
- Nikki Bella
- British Bulldog
- Buddy Roberts
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Big Boss Man
- Mark Henry
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Bret Hart
- Dusty Rhodes
- The Undertaker
- Big Show
- Andre the Giant
- Kane
- Diesel
- Luke Harper
- Erick Rowan
- Sawyer Fulton
- Alexander Wolfe
- Killian Dain
- Braun Strowman
- AJ Styles
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Bobby Roode
- Brock Lesnar
- Brutus Beefcake
- Daniel Bryan
- Earthquake
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Ember Moon
- Goldberg
- Greg Valentine
- Ivory
- Jey Uso
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- John Cena
- Kerry Von Erich
- Kevin Von Erich
- Kurt Angle
- Larry Zbyszko
- Maryse
- Mickie James
- Mojo Rawley
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns
- Sasha Banks
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Tamina
- The Godfather
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Triple H
- Zack Ryder
- Akam
- Alexa Bliss
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Big Cass
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Chris Jericho
- Dana Brooke
- Dash Wilder
- Finn Balor
- Jason Jordan
- Jimmy Garvin
- Johnny Gargano
- Kevin Owens
- Lex Luger
- Michael Hayes
- Mick Foley
- Miss Jacqueline
- Mr. Perfect
- Neville
- Nia Jax
- Nick Miller
- Randy Savage
- Razor Ramon
- Rezar
- Ric Flair
- Rick Martel
- Rick Rude
- Ricky Steamboat
- Rikishi
- Roderick Strong
- Rusev
- Samoa Joe
- Scott Dawson
- Shane Thorne
- TJP
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tye Dillinger
- Vader
- Aiden English
- Alicia Fox
- Batista
- Big E
- Billie Kay
- Bo Dallas
- Booker T
- Charlotte Flair
- Christian
- Curt Hawkins
- Curtis Axel
- Darren Young
- Enzo Amore
- Epico Colon
- Fandango
- Goldust
- Gran Metalik
- Heath Slater
- Jack Gallagher
- Jake Roberts
- JBL
- Kassius Ohno
- Kofi Kingston
- No Way Jose
- Noam Dar
- Peyton Royce
- Primo Colon
- Rhyno
- Rich Swann
- R-Truth
- Rob Van Dam
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Stephanie McMahon
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Sting
- Sycho Sid
- Tatanka
- Tatsumi Fujinami
- The Brian Kendrick
- Titus O'Neil
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Breeze
- Typhoon
- Tyson Kidd
- Ultimate Warrior
- Xavier Woods
Bobby Roode
The 40-year-old Bobby Roode is a longtime veteran in the wrestling business, but WWE 2K18 will mark his first appearance in a WWE video game.
Roode recently made his long-awaited debut on the main roster as part of SmackDown on the heels of a dominant run in NXT that included a lengthy reign as NXT champion.
There is plenty to like about Roode from his in-ring skill to his ability on the mic, but arguably his best attribute is a glorious entrance that captivates the entire WWE Universe.
WWE 2K18 does an excellent job of bringing the entrance to life virtually, as seen in the following video:
Roode was long considered one of the best wrestlers in the world to never get a proper run in the WWE, but he has taken the ball and run with it since joining the company.
The Canadian continues to prove that he belongs on the big stage, and it likely won't be long before he finds himself in the main event scene on the blue brand.
Until that happens, though, gamers can relive some of his greatest matches in WWE 2K18 and create some new ones that may soon happen in real life as well.
Ember Moon
The WWE boasts perhaps more talent in its women's division than ever before, and a big reason for that is the presence of Ember Moon in NXT.
After a standout independent career, Moon signed with the WWE, and it hasn't taken her long to establish herself as one of the most freakishly athletic Superstars in the company regardless of gender.
Ember also has an intriguing, werewolf-esque character complete with an entrance that the fans always seem to get behind:
Moon has had several memorable matches during her time in NXT, but her most notable battles have come against Asuka.
While Ember fell short in her attempts to beat the Empress of Tomorrow for the NXT Women's Championship, nobody came closer to dethroning her.
One thing that makes Moon such a hugely popular Superstar is her incredible Eclipse finisher, which is a leaping, twisting Stunner off the top rope.
Ember has put away tons of top-level competition with that move, and WWE 2K18 will bring it into the video game world for the first time.
Gran Metalik
The cruiserweight division has several representatives making their video game debut in WWE 2K18, but in terms of playability, Gran Metalik tops the list.
While the Mexican Superstar hasn't received a huge push on Raw or 205 Live yet, his in-ring skills are undeniable. That was on full display during last year's Cruiserweight Classic when he made it all the way to the finals before losing to TJP.
Gran Metalik is an exciting high-flyer with a move set that will allow gamers to do something new and exciting every time they use him.
In many ways, Gran Metalik is an even smoother and better version of the original Sin Cara, and it's almost as if he was meant to be a video game character.
Although Gran Metalik is still finding his footing in the cruiserweight division, gamers will have the luxury of pushing him to the top right away, and even allowing him to mix it up with some of the top Superstars in the WWE regardless of weight.
