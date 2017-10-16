WWE 2K18 Roster: Most Exciting New Superstars to Utilize in the Game

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

WWE 2K18 boasts one of the largest and deepest rosters in the history of WWE video games, and several of the Superstars in this year's game are making their highly anticipated debuts.

While old standbys in the form of current roster members and legends will get plenty of play from gamers and WWE fans when WWE 2K18 hits shelves on Oct. 17, there is an added layer of excitement when it comes to utilizing a character for the first time.

In addition to a look at the full WWE 2K18 roster courtesy of WWE.com, here is a look at the debuting Superstars who will be the most fun to play as in the brand-new video game.

WWE 2K18 Roster

Seth Rollins

Kurt Angle

Mr. McMahon

Bray Wyatt

Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn

Dean Ambrose

Baron Corbin

Kalisto

Akira Tozawa

Sin Cara

Hideo Itami

Eric Young

Jinder Mahal

Bushwhacker Butch

Bushwhacker Luke

Konnor

Viktor

Cesaro

Sheamus

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Nikki Cross

Alundra Blayze

Emma

Lita

Summer Rae

Paige

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

British Bulldog

Buddy Roberts

Diamond Dallas Page

Big Boss Man

Mark Henry

Bam Bam Bigelow

Bret Hart

Dusty Rhodes

The Undertaker

Big Show

Andre the Giant

Kane

Diesel

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

Sawyer Fulton

Alexander Wolfe

Killian Dain

Braun Strowman

AJ Styles

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bobby Roode

Brock Lesnar

Brutus Beefcake

Daniel Bryan

Earthquake

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Ember Moon

Goldberg

Greg Valentine

Ivory

Jey Uso

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

Kerry Von Erich

Kevin Von Erich

Kurt Angle

Larry Zbyszko

Maryse

Mickie James

Mojo Rawley

Naomi

Natalya

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

Sasha Banks

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tamina

The Godfather

The Miz

The Rock

Triple H

Zack Ryder

Akam

Alexa Bliss

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Big Cass

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Chris Jericho

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Finn Balor

Jason Jordan

Jimmy Garvin

Johnny Gargano

Kevin Owens

Lex Luger

Michael Hayes

Mick Foley

Miss Jacqueline

Mr. Perfect

Neville

Nia Jax

Nick Miller

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Rezar

Ric Flair

Rick Martel

Rick Rude

Ricky Steamboat

Rikishi

Roderick Strong

Rusev

Samoa Joe

Scott Dawson

Shane Thorne

TJP

Tommaso Ciampa

Tye Dillinger

Vader

Aiden English

Alicia Fox

Batista

Big E

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Booker T

Charlotte Flair

Christian

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Darren Young

Enzo Amore

Epico Colon

Fandango

Goldust

Gran Metalik

Heath Slater

Jack Gallagher

Jake Roberts

JBL

Kassius Ohno

Kofi Kingston

No Way Jose

Noam Dar

Peyton Royce

Primo Colon

Rhyno

Rich Swann

R-Truth

Rob Van Dam

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stephanie McMahon

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Sting

Sycho Sid

Tatanka

Tatsumi Fujinami

The Brian Kendrick

Titus O'Neil

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Typhoon

Tyson Kidd

Ultimate Warrior

Xavier Woods

Bobby Roode

The 40-year-old Bobby Roode is a longtime veteran in the wrestling business, but WWE 2K18 will mark his first appearance in a WWE video game.

Roode recently made his long-awaited debut on the main roster as part of SmackDown on the heels of a dominant run in NXT that included a lengthy reign as NXT champion.

There is plenty to like about Roode from his in-ring skill to his ability on the mic, but arguably his best attribute is a glorious entrance that captivates the entire WWE Universe.

WWE 2K18 does an excellent job of bringing the entrance to life virtually, as seen in the following video:

Roode was long considered one of the best wrestlers in the world to never get a proper run in the WWE, but he has taken the ball and run with it since joining the company.

The Canadian continues to prove that he belongs on the big stage, and it likely won't be long before he finds himself in the main event scene on the blue brand.

Until that happens, though, gamers can relive some of his greatest matches in WWE 2K18 and create some new ones that may soon happen in real life as well.

Ember Moon

The WWE boasts perhaps more talent in its women's division than ever before, and a big reason for that is the presence of Ember Moon in NXT.

After a standout independent career, Moon signed with the WWE, and it hasn't taken her long to establish herself as one of the most freakishly athletic Superstars in the company regardless of gender.

Ember also has an intriguing, werewolf-esque character complete with an entrance that the fans always seem to get behind:

Moon has had several memorable matches during her time in NXT, but her most notable battles have come against Asuka.

While Ember fell short in her attempts to beat the Empress of Tomorrow for the NXT Women's Championship, nobody came closer to dethroning her.

One thing that makes Moon such a hugely popular Superstar is her incredible Eclipse finisher, which is a leaping, twisting Stunner off the top rope.

Ember has put away tons of top-level competition with that move, and WWE 2K18 will bring it into the video game world for the first time.

Gran Metalik

The cruiserweight division has several representatives making their video game debut in WWE 2K18, but in terms of playability, Gran Metalik tops the list.

While the Mexican Superstar hasn't received a huge push on Raw or 205 Live yet, his in-ring skills are undeniable. That was on full display during last year's Cruiserweight Classic when he made it all the way to the finals before losing to TJP.

Gran Metalik is an exciting high-flyer with a move set that will allow gamers to do something new and exciting every time they use him.

In many ways, Gran Metalik is an even smoother and better version of the original Sin Cara, and it's almost as if he was meant to be a video game character.

Although Gran Metalik is still finding his footing in the cruiserweight division, gamers will have the luxury of pushing him to the top right away, and even allowing him to mix it up with some of the top Superstars in the WWE regardless of weight.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).