Ben Stokes Arrested, Released Without Charge After Bristol Incident

England Test vice-captain Ben Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after an incident in Bristol, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The English Cricket Board released the following statement on their website, confirming Stokes and team-mate Alex Hales will miss Wednesday's one-day international with the West Indies, per PA Sport:

BBC Sport's Test Match Live relayed a bulletin from Avon and Somerset Police:

According to ESPNcricinfo, Stokes was held in prison overnight but has been released without charge. The altercation happened in the hours after Stokes' 75-ball 73 helped England to a 124-run victory over the West Indies.

TMS added the pair are set to miss both of the games remaining in the ODI series with the Caribbean outfit.

It's also noted Hales is helping police in Bristol with their investigation and that Stokes suffered a hand injury in the skirmish.

England's director of cricket, Andrew Strauss, had the following to say on the matter:

Not only does this leave England without two key players for the upcoming match at the Oval, the timing is far from ideal for the selectors; the squad for the Ashes tour of Australia is set to be announced on Wednesday.

Stokes has been in trouble with the law previously, having been arrested and cautioned for obstructing a policeman in his duty in 2012. He was also sent home from an England Lions tour in 2013 for persistent late-night drinking.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has since become a vital member of the squad and was named England's Test vice-captain in February. Hales has shone in limited overs cricket for England but has struggled when seeking to carry that form into Test matches.