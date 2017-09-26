Donald Trump Praises Cowboys for Kneeling Before Anthem, Standing During

Matt York/Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted several messages Tuesday morning regarding the Dallas Cowboys' decision to lock arms and kneel prior to the playing of the national anthem for Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In a series of tweets, Trump took shots at the NFL's ratings and praised the Cowboys for deciding to stand when the anthem started:

"Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! ... The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger. ... But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made. We all love our country!"

The NFL tweeted video of the Cowboys' demonstration, which even involved owner Jerry Jones:

Following the game, Jones discussed the organizational decision to kneel before the anthem and stand during it, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer and Josh Weinfuss:

"I made my mind up on this issue, that I wasn't going to comment other than I am very proud of the fact that the Dallas Cowboys and our players have always stood for the flag and the recognition for the flag always. What is important is to figure out that to show the kind of respect and the perception of respect. How can [the team] in front of a national audience show unity and a statement of equality. [The team] wanted to do that. It evolved throughout the organization, particularly over the last two days, and it was executed.

"I can't say enough about the understanding and the awareness of our team and these young men, if you will, that basically said, 'You know, that makes sense.' There's no need for us to talk about unity and equality and have 60 percent of this country mad at you because you're not being perceived as honoring the flag. And this was a way to do both."

The amount of demonstrations were up significantly during Week 3 in the NFL in the aftermath of Trump's comments made Friday.

Per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, Trump said the following about those who protest during the anthem: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

Many teams showed unity by locking arms and standing during the anthem, while others featured several players kneeling, and some didn't even come onto the field until after the playing of the anthem.

Week 4 of the NFL season will begin Thursday when the Green Bay Packers host the rival Chicago Bears.