Manchester United Reportedly Still Keen on €100M Antoine Griezmann Transfer

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Diego Costa's return to Atletico Madrid has reportedly given Manchester United encouragement in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN.co.uk, the arrival of Costa means it's more likely Atletico will be willing to cash in on Griezmann in a potential €100 million (£88 million) deal. As noted in the report, the Red Devils were keen on signing the France international in the summer, but a transfer couldn't be completed.

"Sources at United were careful to insist in the summer that their interest in Griezmann was shelved rather than ended, with the intention being to leave the door open for a renewed move without antagonising the player," said Ogden.

With Atletico banned from adding new players to their squad in the summer window, Griezmann opted to stay and sign a new contract. The former Real Sociedad man said it'd be a "dirty move" to depart with the team unable to find a replacement.

Indeed, Costa will only be allowed to play for Diego Simeone's side in January when their transfer ban is up.

A potential partnership between Costa and Griezmann would be fearsome:

However, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe said any linkup between the two may only be a short-term one, as Atletico seem to be readying themselves for Griezmann's departure:

When Costa left Atletico first time round the club's current No. 7 was one of a few players signed in an attempt to replace the Spain international. And while the void was a big one to fill, in the main Griezmann has done so.

Not in the same style as Costa, of course, as the duo are different forwards. However, Griezmann is a hard-worker, a prolific scorer and a regular creator of chances, too. Under Simeone, as Costa did, he's taken his game on to new heights.

And as Atletico embark on a new era at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, he's the team's talisman. As Sky Sports Statto relayed, he's settled in brilliantly to his new surroundings:

Even though Atletico are regularly challenging for La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, speculation about an exit will continue, especially with United involved.

According to Ogden, Griezmann is "ready to embrace the challenge of a move to the Premier League" and despite no transfer happening this summer the Red Devils and the player "remain admirers of one another."

While United have some excellent attackers on their books, a player like Griezmann would push them on to new heights. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News thinks there's a natural spot in the squad for the player too:

Now 26 years old, the forward is on the cusp of the peak years of his career and next summer will be key in determining which club he gives those years to.

This is his fourth term at Atletico, and while there have been plenty of highs, Griezmann has yet to lift silverware as a Los Rojiblancos player. United will surely do all they can to convince him titles are more attainable if he was to make the move to the Premier League giants.