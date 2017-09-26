Manchester United, Arsenal Reportedly Interested in MK Dons' Dylan Asonganyi

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly in the hunt to sign MK Dons prodigy Dylan Asonganyi.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, the trio of Premier League teams have been impressed by the 16-year-old's recent performances, as he's netted nine goals in seven games for the MK Dons under-18 side.

As well as United, the Gunners and the Reds, West Ham United are also said to be tracking Asonganyi's development.

"But MK Dons will be keen to hold onto [the] powerful frontman who turns 17 in December," Kajumba wrote. "And the club's first-team staff have also taken note of England youth international's displays and he has been tipped for a senior debut in the next few months."

The striker has showcased great potential in the early stages of his career. Here's a look at a recent brace he netted for the team against Barnet, per the MK Dons YouTube channel:

The hype surrounding the youngster appears to be warranted and is backed up by the excellent work done by the MK Dons academy in recent years.

Dele Alli joined Tottenham Hotspur from MK Dons ahead of the 2015-16 Premier League season and has been a revelation for his team. Per Squawka Football, the England international has thrived at the top level:

Additionally, Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo, who is on loan at Fulham, is also a product of the MK Dons youth system, as is Everton defender Brendan Galloway, who is at Sunderland on a temporary basis; both are England under-21 internationals.