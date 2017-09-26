Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti Reportedly Considered as Next Manager by AC Milan

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly considering Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti as potential replacements for Vincenzo Montella.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Rossoneri could put an end to Montella's reign at the San Siro next summer, and if he does go the club are eyeing his compatriots to replace him.

Ancelotti is expected to leave Bayern at the end of the season, and despite turning down an offer from his former club two years ago, he may be more open to returning next year.

Meanwhile, Conte told Radio Anch'io lo sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) on Monday: "I miss Italy, and I am sure I won't stay abroad for too long."

Montella spent more than £200 million in the summer as he brought in the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Silva and Ricardo Rodriguez, among others, but the team are already six points behind Napoli and Juventus after defeats to Lazio and Sampdoria.

He spoke of the need to turn things around quickly with MilanTV:

Ancelotti has had a great deal of success at Milan as both a player and a manager.

During his spell as the former he won two Serie A titles and two European Cups, and upon his return as a coach he added another scudetto to his trophy cabinet and two UEFA Champions League titles, among other silverware.

The 58-year-old won his third Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, and he has also won the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga across his stints with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and now Bayern.

As for Conte, he guided Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2014, winning the league's Coach of the Year award on each occasion, and he picked up the equivalent in the Premier League last season when he took Chelsea to the top at the first attempt.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Either would be an outstanding choice to replace Montella if he leaves, and both could potentially be available or open to joining next summer.

Montella seemingly has the season to turn things around, and it will take time for the players to gel after so many arrivals in the transfer window.

The manager will need to get improved performances from his players soon, though, with Roma, Inter Milan and Juventus all waiting in October.