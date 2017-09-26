Xabi Alonso Reveals Plan to Move into Management

TF-Images/Getty Images

Legendary Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will look to become a manager in the future.

The former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool star hung up his boots at the end of the previous campaign after an incredible career. On his Instagram account on Monday, he posted a video confirming his next step.

"After 17 years in the game, I have considered the next step in my career," he said, per ESPN FC. "I have decided to go into management."

As noted in the report, the ex-Real Sociedad man has been working on his UEFA coaching qualifications.

The 35-year-old is rated as one of the finest midfielders of his generation and was one of the standout footballers on the planet even up until his retirement. Squawka Football summed up his trophy-laden playing days:

In his club career, he had much success. At Liverpool, Alonso won the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup before moving on to Real Madrid.

With Los Blancos, he became a key figure in the midfield alongside Luka Modric and was the heartbeat of the side that won the team's historic 10th European Cup. Alonso then left for Bayern to work under Pep Guardiola and eventually Carlo Ancelotti, winning three Bundesliga titles.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Alonso was also exemplary for the national team, helping Spain dominate between 2008 and 2012, when they won the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship twice.

Speaking about Alonso last season, Guardiola said he wouldn't be surprised to see his ex-player go into coaching, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

While the world of management brings many different challenges, based on what we've seen from Alonso down the years it'd be no surprise to see him excel.

In a manner similar to Guardiola, it's clear that he processes football in different ways.

The Guardian's Sid Lowe suggested that, as a result, Alonso confirming a move into management felt like an inevitability:

The man from the Basque country seemingly has it all to succeed in the dugout and will command respect when he walks into any dressing room based on his glittering career.

There are plenty of high-profile football clubs that'd benefit from getting Alonso on board.