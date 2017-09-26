Winners and Losers of Washington Redskins' Week 3 Performance

9 of 9

Cousins was a million miles from impressive during Week 1's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and only marginally better in the win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

However, Cousins was well and truly back to his best against Oakland. No. 8 was so good he looked every inch a, wait for it, franchise quarterback. Yes, that old chestnut is back to be debated after the way the player operating under a franchise tag dissected the Raiders.

Cousins was near flawless in Week 3, missing on just five of 30 throws as he amassed 365 yards and a hat-trick of touchdown passes. He was also turnover-free while spreading the ball generously between eight different receivers.

This wasn't the Cousins of the first two weeks. No, this was Cousins circa 2015 and '16. The difference is best summed up in the staggering change in his average yards per completion.

While he averaged 6 yards per pass against the Eagles and 6.6 against the Rams, Cousins torched the Raiders for 12.2 yards per pass. Don't underestimate the significance of the last number. It's proof Cousins can still generate big plays without Jackson and Garcon, no small feat.

Operating without two of the best receivers in the game is just part of the challenge facing Cousins this season. Playing with the tag for another year heaps yet more pressure on a quarterback now expected to lift those around him up a level, rather than rely on being buoyed by a star-studded supporting cast.

It's something Cousins managed against the Raiders, as he delivered a complete performance, per former Redskins general manager and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly.

The positives Casserly saw are what the Redskins are counting on from Cousins every week. If he delivers them consistently, Washington's quarterback won't have to wait much longer to be rewarded with the bumper contract he seeks.

Waiting to be taken seriously as NFC East and playoff contenders is not something the Redskins are willing to do. Instead, this team is beginning to click on both sides of the ball, improvement set for a stern examination from the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 4.