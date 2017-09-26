Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For those who started the fantasy football season 0-3 or seek a competitive edge in the early standings, you may want to consider a few sneaky sleeper picks for Week 4.

Aside from impromptu Week 1 byes for the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leagues still have another matchup before owners scramble for temporary replacements in their starting lineups.

An early sleeper pickup could benefit your squad for the long term if you'd like to drop an injured player or beat the curve on a waiver-wire gem.

Take a look at five start 'em, sit 'em candidates with the top sleeper choice for each offensive position and a defense.

QB Advice

1. Andy Dalton vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

2. Philip Rivers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Start 'Em

3. Jameis Winston vs. New York Giants: Sit 'Em

4. Derek Carr vs. Denver Broncos: Sit 'Em

5. Carson Palmer vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jared Goff vs. Dallas Cowboys

Despite taking the victory, the Dallas Cowboys pass defense gave more life to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer's career. The 37-year-old signal-caller threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns against defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's defense.

Palmer's performance isn't an indictment on Marinelli, but he's working with a paper-thin pass defense that's young and banged up.

The Cowboys rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie missed the previous game with a hamstring injury and Nolan Carroll sat out with a concussion. Even with those two back on the field, fantasy owners can comfortably start Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

The Rams field the league's top scoring offense, and Goff has thrown five touchdown passes to one interception through three weeks.

RB Advice

1. Leonard Fournette vs. New York Jets: Start 'em

2. Dalvin Cook vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

3. Jordan Howard vs. Green Bay Packers: Start 'Em

4. Christian McCaffrey vs. New England Patriots: Sit 'Em

5. Carlos Hyde vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: LeGarrette Blount vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles suffered a broken arm and tore his ACL on the same play, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. While it's sad to see that happen to a 34-year-old at the end of his career, fantasy owners should start LeGarrette Blount in Week 4.

Aside from a one-yard touchdown catch, Blount didn't show anything in the first two weeks. In Week 3 against the New York Giants, he logged 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown while averaging approximately 5.6 yards per carry.

Blount will share the workload with Wendell Smallwood, who's also a good sleeper choice, but the bigger ball-carrier will also score touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers' weak run defense that's allowed 111 or more yards on the ground in all three games.

WR Advice

1. Emmanuel Sanders vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

2. Keenan Allen vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Start 'Em

3. Jarvis Landry vs. New Orleans Saints: Start 'Em

4. Amari Cooper vs. Denver Broncos: Sit 'Em

5. DeSean Jackson vs. New York Giants: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Willie Snead vs. Miami Dolphins

Here's a sleeper choice that's probably sitting on your bench as a stash. Wide receiver Willie Snead rejoined the team after serving his three-game suspension, per Times-Picayune reporter Josh Katzenstein, which suggests he'll play in London.

Normally, it's not a good idea to plug a stash into the lineup in his first week back in action, but Snead has quarterback Drew Brees under center against the Dolphins' leaky pass defense.

To put the Dolphins pass defense into perspective, New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown threw for 249 yards and a touchdown against this team in a victory.

Strange things can happen in London, but Snead will likely reclaim a role as the secondary pass-catcher behind Michael Thomas since Brandin Cooks has moved on to the New England Patriots.

TE Advice

1. Zach Ertz vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'Em

2. Jared Cook vs. Denver Broncos: Start 'Em

3. Virgil Green vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

4. Eric Ebron vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

5. Marcedes Lewis vs. New York Jets: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Martellus Bennett vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett hasn't looked impressive through three weeks. He's already dropped two passes, per Pro Football Focus. However, there's hope on a short week.

According to Pro Football Outsiders, the Chicago Bears have allowed 84.5 receiving yards per game to tight ends. In Week 3, Lance Kendricks caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but there are enough yards to go around for both players at the position.

Despite the average receiving numbers, Rodgers still targets No. 80 frequently. The 30-year-old tight end saw 11 targets in Week 2. Through three weeks, he ranks fourth among all pass-catchers on the team with 21 targets. Expect him to break through with a touchdown on Thursday.

DEF Advice

1. Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts: Start 'Em

2. Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'Em

3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

4. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles: Sit 'Em

5. Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

This sounds like an ill-advised decision, but the Saints' porous defense scored 14 points against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 for standard Yahoo leagues.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton doesn't look like a former MVP, and he may take the field without his top two pass targets. The team placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve with a broken foot after Week 2. In the previous outing, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin exited the first quarter with a knee injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Benjamin avoided a major injury, but his status for Week 4 remains uncertain.

The Patriots defense surrendered 33 points to the Houston Texans with a rookie quarterback, but Newton hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Start the Patriots defense as a sleeper and rack up at least 10 points in Week 4.