Premier League Week 7 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the pick of the Premier League's Week 7 fixtures on Saturday.

Manchester United will hope to capitalise on the pair potentially dropping points against one another when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford, while Newcastle United host Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Huddersfield Town, while Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton play Burnley.

Leicester City and Bournemouth will each fight for their second win of the season when they face off at the latter's Vitality Stadium, as will West Ham United and Swansea City in their contest.

Read on for a closer look at the weekend's top matches, but first here is the complete schedule including score predictions for each.

Saturday, September 30

12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET): Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 1-3

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Bournemouth vs. Leicester City, 1-1

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, 2-0

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Stoke City vs. Southampton, 1-2

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): West Bromwich Albion vs. Watford, 1-1

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): West Ham United vs. Swansea City, 2-1

5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET): Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 2-2

Sunday, October 1

12 p.m. BST (7 a.m. ET): Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3-1

2:15 p.m. BST (9:15 a.m. ET): Everton vs. Burnley, 2-0

4:30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. ET): Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 1-2

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Both teams come into the contest on the back of excellent wins in their last Premier League outings, with Chelsea having thrashed Stoke 4-0 and City going one better against Palace.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey hailed the Blues' form and Alvaro Morata after he grabbed a hat-trick against the Potters:

The Spaniard will look to cause City problems at the back on Saturday, though the Sky Blues boast even more firepower.

Pep Guardiola's men have netted 22 times from their five matches thus far in September, and it's little surprise why, as Goal's Sam Lee noted:

What's more, they've shipped just one goal of their own in that time, though with Morata firing on all cylinders Chelsea should be capable of putting their defence to the test.

The two sides may be evenly matched and goals seem likely given the attacking talent that will be on display, so a score draw would hardly be surprising here.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

United edged out Southampton 1-0 in their last match, and they have racked up 16 of a possible 18 points this year, like City.

Manager Jose Mourinho believes there is much more to come both from his side and their rivals, per ESPN UK:

Should it be honours even between Chelsea and City, another win for United would put them clear at the top of the table.

Against a Crystal Palace side that is yet to register a goal or a point this season, the Red Devils should be picking up three points again at Old Trafford.

As Match of the Day host Gary Lineker noted, the Eagles are yet to improve since Roy Hodgson replaced Frank de Boer as manager:

It will be another difficult test for Palace at the weekend, and it will be an improvement if they can avoid a humiliating defeat in the manner they received from City.