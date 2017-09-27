Latest NJPW, ROH and More Non-WWE Wrestling News and Buzz for Week of Sep 27

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After being thoroughly let down by WWE's programming this week, many wrestling fans are once again turning to other companies to find superior storytelling, character development and in-ring action.

One of the companies consistently putting on entertaining shows is New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Sunday was the Destruction in Kobe event headlined by Kenny Omega and Juice Robinson.

The United States Championship match told an excellent story, with Robinson working on Omega's injured knee, but it was the champion who walked away with the victory.

The next major show for New Japan will be King of Pro-Wrestling on October 9.

Speaking of New Japan, Minoru Suzuki made his first appearance in the U.S. in 25 years when he challenged for the Ring of Honor World Championship against Cody Rhodes at Death Before Dishonor XV.

While Rhodes was able to retain his title, the tag team belts changed hands when the Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Young Bucks and Kenny King won the TV title from Kushida. Add in Silas Young defeating Jay Lethal in a brutal Last Man Standing match, and the pay-per-view was a success.

In Lucha Underground, the four-week extravaganza known as Ultima Lucha Tres begins on Wednesday night.

The next four episodes will be the last of the third season, and several marquee bouts are scheduled, including Prince Puma taking on Johnny Mundo for the company's world title. If Prince Puma loses, his career in Lucha Underground is over.

Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road 2017 event will take place Thursday on Pop TV.

The card features Johnny Impact taking on Eli Drake for the Global Championship, oVe taking on LAX for the tag team titles, and Gail Kim teaming with Allie and Rosemary against Sienna, Taryn Terrell and Taya Valkyrie.

Another company making headlines this week was Evolve, which put on two fantastic shows in the Midwest but was overshadowed by the controversy between FloSports and WWN, Inc.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, FloSports filed a lawsuit against WWN in U.S. District Court in Texas for more than $1 million in damages as a result of what it claims was false data.

In other independent wrestling news, Pro Wrestling Guerilla announced that All Star Weekend 13 will take place on October 20-21. WrestleCircus is also building up to its one-year anniversary show, CircusMania on October 21.

