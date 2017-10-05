John Cena's 5 Best Possible Feuds for WWE Return

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

At No Mercy 2017, John Cena was defeated by Roman Reigns in what seemed like a moment where he officially passed the torch.

Following this loss, Cena appeared on Raw Talk to address the looming question of whether or not he was hanging up his boots, as that feeling was in the air due to his post-match lingering.

While remaining vague, Cena declared that he isn't truly finished, but he is definitely nearing the end of his career and he's getting to the point where he can't perform the way he used to.

Naturally, with the way he's been operating the past few years, his advancing age and his stock in Hollywood going up, it's expected that he'll take some time off, but he'll be returning somewhere down the line.

When he does, WWE needs to have a prime challenger lined up for him to feud with so that the company can take advantage of his ever-decreasing appearances while possible.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best potential opponents for Cena to be paired up with once he returns to the squared circle.