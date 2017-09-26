Chris Johnson, Andre Ellington, Kerwynn Williams' Fantasy Outlook After Week 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

David Johnson's wrist injury was a crippling blow to the Arizona Cardinals' running game—a point that was driven home Monday night in the team's 28-17 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals collectively ran for 49 yards, so any fantasy football owner who pinned their hopes on Chris Johnson, Andre Ellington or Kerwynn Williams was sorely disappointed as Week 3 drew to a close. And there's little reason to expect that to change in the weeks ahead.

Chris Johnson

Johnson had the most carries of any Cardinals running back (12), but he finished with 17 yards on the ground.

Fans have long since abandoned any hope of Johnson becoming the dynamic runner he was in his prime years with the Tennessee Titans, and his days of offering any sort of consistent fantasy value appear to be over as well.

The 32-year-old hasn't eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards since 2013, and he has found the end zone six combined times since then.

If he continues to get the majority of carries for the Cardinals, then Johnson should remain on your radar. He isn't worth adding, though, until he can string together a few strong performances.

Andre Ellington

Ellington's receiving ability makes him the most attractive fantasy option among the Cardinals running backs—excluding the injured David Johnson.

Ellington had 22 rushing yards on five carries against the Cowboys, and he added to his point total with five receptions for 59 yards.

Between 2014 and 2016, Ellington averaged 3.7 yards per carry, so expectations shouldn't be too high in terms of his potential as a runner. He did, however, have 73 receptions for 628 yards and two touchdowns during that same span.

Like Chris Johnson, Ellington is worth monitoring to see whether Monday night is more of an outlier or a sign of things to come in terms of his contributions to the passing game.

Kerwynn Williams

Nobody's stock rose higher than Williams' in the immediate aftermath of David Johnson's injury, and his stock has declined with equal haste.

Williams had 22 yards on nine carries in Week 2, and he received just one touch out of the backfield Monday night, running for three yards on one carry.

As long as he's the No. 3 option in the Arizona running game, Williams has little fantasy value in standard leagues.