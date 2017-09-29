Exclusive: Chris Jericho Talks Wrestling Cruise Expectations, WWE Return, More

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chris Jericho is already a legend in wrestling, but he has transformed into a multimedia star who is conquering the music business, podcasting and, now, the cruise industry.

At 46, most people are slowing down and preparing for the second half of their lives, but Jericho has never been moving faster. Not only did Fozzy release the song "Judas," which is dominating the charts, but he also wrote another autobiography and is still an elite athlete in the ring.

In a recent interview promoting the release of his latest book, No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life, Jericho spoke to Ring Rust Radio about Southpaw Regional Wrestling, his one-night return to SmackDown Live, his Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise and what fans can expect when reading his new autobiography.

On the July 25 episode of SmackDown, Jericho made a surprise return to SmackDown Live, leaving the WWE Universe to wonder whether he was back for another short-term run. When asked about Southpaw Regional Wrestling and the possibility of a third season, Y2J revealed his one-night return occurred on a whim.

"It was a lot of fun to do, and people were very confused early this summer when I came back for SmackDown for one night only, and they thought that I was back," Jericho said. "I wasn't back. I was there because I was filming the second season of Southpaw Wrestling, and they asked whether I could do a match, and I thought I might as well while I am here.

"I would love to see a few more [Southpaw clips], but I don't know whether the series took off virally like they thought it would, and I am not sure what the numbers are on that, but it was a lot of fun while we did it and [we] hopefully get to do more."

What makes Jericho a fan favorite is his ability to give 100 percent to whatever he is working on. Whether it is a one-night stand on SmackDown Live or writing a book, fans who pay their hard-earned money to witness his art are never disappointed.

As a New York Times bestseller and the author of four autobiographies, Jericho was asked about what makes his latest book different. He revealed that fans will notice the same light-hearted nature of his other releases but that it also features more of a self-help aspect.

"It became almost like a motivational book or self-help book, and it never really intended to be that way, but that's the kind of the way it morphed," Jericho said. "Now that it's out, it's really cool to see people's reactions and how people are gaining a lot of advice from things that I've learned and applying it to their own lives. It is a pretty cool feeling."

While Jericho has been working for decades on honing his wrestling, writing and singing crafts, another passion he only recently discovered is putting together a massive cruise that combines rock 'n' roll music with wrestling.

Dubbed Chris Jericho’s Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea, the October 2018 voyage will feature live performances from Fozzy and other bands, a Ring of Honor tournament, meet-and-greets with wrestling legends, live podcasts and so much more.

When asked about what fans could expect, Jericho could barely contain his excitement.

"What fans can expect is it is going to be the greatest destination vacation they could ever want," Jericho said. "If they love wrestling, rock 'n' roll, if they like to laugh, it is going to be a big party for everybody. For kids from nine to 99, I think it can be the cruise of the year. Everyone's talking about it, and I think people are still a little bit tentative about what it is, but now that we have it up off the ground and over year to go."

It's hard enough to become a star in the wrestling industry, but Jericho has transcended the business and is conquering multiple mediums. Add in the fact he is also a father and a husband, and it's hard to imagine Y2J has much spare time.

Wrestling fans know it's just a matter of time before Jericho leaves the business, and that will leave a void. As much as it will hurt to watch Y2J walk away, fans will still have plenty of opportunities to witness his greatness through one of the other mediums he is dominating.

Regardless of when Jericho hangs up his wrestling boots, his legacy as one of the greatest Superstars in history has already been cemented. Until then, Y2J will continue making his mark in whatever industry he decides to conquer.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).