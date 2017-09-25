WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 25

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The fallout from No Mercy engulfed WWE Raw Monday night.

The brand wasted little time establishing new rivalries and putting added emphasis on those undercard programs that will form the foundation of the brand for weeks and months to come.

The cruiserweights took center stage thanks to new champion Enzo Amore, Roman Reigns earned the wrath of The Miztourage and Braun Strowman destroyed everything in sight.

The Reigns developments, specifically, are of the utmost interest as The Big Dog has engaged a trio in a rivalry.

If only he had two friends he could rely on for backup.

While it is entirely too early for talks of a Shield reunion, the seeds were planted Monday.

What else went down in sunny California?

Find out with this recap of the September 25 episode of WWE's flagship show.