John Harbaugh on Ravens Playing in London: 'Somebody Else Can Have That Job'

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens' first experience of playing in London didn't go as planned, as they suffered a 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unsurprisingly, head coach John Harbaugh would prefer to avoid these types of games in the future.

"To be honest with you—and maybe I'll get into trouble for saying this—don't plan on going over there any time soon to play again," Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "So, somebody else can have that job."

The Ravens had never played a game outside the United States in their history, while the Jaguars have become regulars in the London series. Jacksonville has had a game in England in each of the last five seasons, now winning in three straight years.

Considering the team is only 10-25 since the start of 2015, the 3-0 record across the pond is impressive.

There were apparently several logistical challenges for the Ravens, including staying at a hotel 45 minutes outside of London.

"Some things we have no control over," Harbaugh explained. "We have no control where we stay, how far the bus ride is, how long it takes to get to the stadium. What impact it had are things we look at."

The 9:30 a.m. ET start time was also likely an adjustment, although the game still ended up being a completely one-sided affair. Joe Flacco finished with just 28 passing yards in the team's first loss of the season.

There are three more games at Wembley Stadium in London this season, including the first appearances by the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.