    Cowboys Reportedly Planning 'Unity Statement' Before Game vs. Cardinals

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys' Kavon Frazier (35), Ezekiel Elliott (21), Terrance Williams (83) and Leon McFadden (23) stand by an American flag displayed over the field during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL Football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly follow the trend of NFL teams taking part in some form of demonstration during the national anthem in Week 3. 

    According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the team has decided to make a unity statement before its Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals in response to President Donald Trump's comments about anthem demonstrations. Per Jane Slater of NFL Network, some players will lock arms while others are expected to kneel.

    The two teams also reportedly discussed locking arms together during the pregame ceremony.

    As Archer noted, the team did not reach a consensus on what it would do for the national anthem.

    Many players from around the NFL took a knee prior to Sunday's games, while others locked arms with coaches and owners. Three teams remained in the locker room while the national anthem took place.

    This was all in response to President Donald Trump's comments a a rally in Alabama Friday that players who kneel should be fired. He continued to attack NFL players in several tweets over the weekend.

    Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has previously taken a hard stance against protesting during the national anthem.

    "There's no question in my mind the National Anthem is sacred, the flag is sacred and our team has demonstrated that," he said in August, per Jon Machota of the Dallas News.

    He was asked Saturday whether he expected a demonstration from his players and said no, per David Helman of the team's official site. However, it appears there may have been a change of heart within the organization.

