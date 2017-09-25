Hue Jackson Says to Ask Browns Front Office About Trying to Win in 2017

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson implied on Monday that, while he believes the 0-3 Browns can win this season, they aren't exactly built for success in the short term.

"I think this team can," Jackson answered when asked if the team could win this season, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I think we've got to do some things better and work a little bit harder in making sure that we do some of the detailed things right. That question that you just asked, that's something that you've got to talk to [Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown] about, and the executive team."

Those comments reflected an organizational belief that 2017 is a rebuilding year.

"None of us are exactly sure what will happen this year," Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said in training camp, per Cabot. "I know we'll be a better team. So I think 2018—and I'm not hedging my bets—2018, 2019 you should see a substantially better football team."

The Browns are clearly focused on the future, and they've stockpiled the assets to take that approach. They have two first-round picks and three second-rounders in the 2018 NFL draft alone, giving them both the flexibility to move around for a player they covet or to simply stockpile as much talent as possible.

That future talent will be added to a young core that includes 2017 draft picks Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, David Njoku and DeShone Kizer, among others.

Kizer's status, and the future of the quarterback position in general, will be fascinating going forward. The 2018 NFL draft is potentially loaded at quarterback, and the Browns seem a safe bet to have a top-five pick. If Kizer struggles throughout 2017, the Browns will likely have the option to snag one of those top quarterbacks, like Sam Darnold, Josh Allen or Josh Rosen.

But if Kizer shows continual improvement and upside, the Browns can commit to him and use their top pick on another position.

For now, however, Jackson is only worried about the players at his disposal.

"My job is to coach the guys that are here, with our football staff, and that's what we're going to do," he said. "I'm sure that our executive team is scouring everywhere, looking at who could potentially help our football team. That's what they do, so I'm sure that's being done."