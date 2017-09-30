Comparing WWE Stars to Characters from 'The Office'

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

With so many pro wrestlers trying their hand at acting these days, fans often wonder how their favorite franchises would look with a WWE Superstar in the mix.

Apparently, WWE management thinks about this too. According to Twitter user @SermonsDomain, the company recently sent out a survey asking fans about original programming they would like to see.

One of the most interesting things listed was a potential WWE version of The Office. While Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant originated the concept, it's safe to presume WWE was referencing the Steve Carell version that aired on NBC for nine years.

For almost a decade, Michael Scott, Pam Beesly, Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert entertained us in an environment many viewers found familiar.

We thought it would be fun to reimagine the series with WWE Superstars, so let's go through its major characters and attempt to find their perfect pro wrestling counterparts.