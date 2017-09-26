Dwyane Wade Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year, $2.3M Contract with Cavaliers

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are back together again.

After winning two championships together as members of the Miami Heat, Wade and James will be Cleveland Cavaliers teammates for the 2017-18 campaign once Wade clears waivers Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Vertical's Shams Charania reported Wade will sign a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cavaliers after having agreed to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the Cavaliers will cut a non-guaranteed training camp invitee to make room for Wade before eventually making additional moves.

Wade spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Heat after they selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 draft. He then played for the Chicago Bulls last season and averaged 18.3 points per game, but they reached a buyout in which he forfeited roughly $8 million of his $23.8 million 2017-18 salary, per Wojnarowski.

While his prime is in the rearview mirror, there is no doubting his credentials as a surefire future Hall of Famer.

He is a three-time NBA champion, 12-time All-Star and eight-time member of an All-NBA team and was nearly unstoppable on the offensive end for the vast majority of his career. He has five seasons with more than 25 points per game, including when he was the scoring champion in 2008-09 with 30.2 points per night.

Though Wade is now 35 years old, he can still serve as a solid scoring option who can either slide into the starting lineup or anchor a second unit as a go-to playmaker for his new team. His scoring average in Chicago was his lowest since his rookie campaign, and he shot just 43.4 percent from the field.

Wade's explosiveness is not the same as it was when he was in his prime, but he is a veteran leader who has consistently competed on the biggest stages the league has to offer. He boasts 172 playoff games on his resume and won't shy away from clutch moments as his new team looks to add to that number.

There is little question the Cavaliers will do so considering they reached the last three NBA Finals and still feature James, one of the greatest players in the history of the league.

Cleveland will look different this season, though, with Wade joining Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder as new faces in place of Kyrie Irving, who was traded to the Boston Celtics. But it has more than enough firepower to reach another Finals and battle the Golden State Warriors or whoever else advances from the stacked Western Conference.

The Finals would be familiar territory for Wade, even if he is wearing a new uniform.