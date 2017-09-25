Jeff Hardy to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury for Torn Rotator Cuff Diagnosis

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

WWE announced Monday that Jeff Hardy will undergo surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff he suffered during a match on the Sept. 18 edition of Raw.

Hardy confirmed to WWE.com he'll have the procedure Oct. 3 and that doctors will evaluate what he believes to be a torn labrum as well.

"Once they get in there, they'll figure out more about what they have to repair," Hardy said. "But for sure, the rotator cuff has to be repaired, and then they'll look at the labrum when they get in there."

The injury compounds the somewhat diminishing returns The Hardy Boyz have enjoyed since returning to WWE and winning the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33 in April.

The nostalgia began wearing off a little toward the end of the Hardys' tag team title reign, and they've largely tread water since losing the belts to Cesaro and Sheamus at Extreme Rules in June. It's the same thing that happened to The Dudley Boyz, who were really hot right after they came back in August 2015 and slowly became just another tag team.

Since Matt Hardy will be a singles wrestler for the foreseeable future, this could be a perfect time to let him embrace the "broken" character he created while with Impact Wrestling.

The Hardy Boyz have teased the return of the broken universe through their mannerisms in promos, but legal issues have precluded WWE from going all the way with the gimmick.

WWE may choose to take Matt off programming altogether until Jeff returns. Fans saw little of The Revival over the summer because Dash Wilder had a fractured jaw and then Scott Dawson suffered a bicep injury. Rather than letting Wilder or Dawson wrestle singles matches while the other was out, WWE opted to keep both away from the ring.

Matt Hardy is a different case, though, since he has been an established singles wrestler before, having held the WWE cruiserweight, United States, European, ECW and hardcore titles each on one occasion.

Jeff's torn rotator cuff leaves Raw without one of its marquee tag teams, but it could allow for Matt to receive a strong singles push.