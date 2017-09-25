Dwyane Wade Reportedly Placed on Waivers by Bulls After Contract Buyout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls placed Dwyane Wade on waivers, The Vertical's Shams Charania reported Monday.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported Wade and the Bulls reached an agreement on a buyout in which Wade would forfeit roughly $8 million of the $23.8 million he's owed for the upcoming season.

