    Dwyane Wade Reportedly Placed on Waivers by Bulls After Contract Buyout

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bulls placed Dwyane Wade on waivers, The Vertical's Shams Charania reported Monday.

    ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported Wade and the Bulls reached an agreement on a buyout in which Wade would forfeit roughly $8 million of the $23.8 million he's owed for the upcoming season.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

