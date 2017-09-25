    Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 7 Fixtures After Week 6 Results

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist ISeptember 25, 2017

    Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Arsenal moved into seventh place in the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates on Monday.

    Alexandre Lacazette was the match-winner for the Gunners, scoring both goals and reaching a couple of landmarks in the process, as noted by Opta:

    The visitors may feel disappointed they did not take the lead after Jay Rodriguez was brought down by Shkodran Mustafi in the box.

    The Albion forward quickly jumped up and fired a shot against the post, but it was a clear penalty, according to James Olley at the Evening Standard:

    Rodriguez also had an effort cleared off the line by Nacho Monreal as the Baggies were made to pay for not taking their chances, the result leaving them in 12th in the table.

    With Week 6 now completed, Manchester City remain top, level on points with Manchester United with champions Chelsea three points further back in third.

    At the other end, Crystal Palace sit bottom, yet to pick up a single point, with Bournemouth and West Ham United completing the bottom three.

    For the full standings, visit the Premier League's official website.

         

    Here is the full fixture list for Week 7:

    Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

    Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

    Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

    Stoke City vs. Southampton

    West Bromwich Albion vs. Watford

    West Ham United vs. Swansea City

    Chelsea vs. Manchester City

    Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

    Everton vs. Burnley

    Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

         

    The standout fixture of the weekend is Manchester City's trip to Chelsea, which comes after both teams are in Champions League action in midweek.

    Pep Guardiola's side have been in stunning form in the Premier League, as noted by Squawka:

    However, Chelsea have not struggled for goals either, with new signing Alvaro Morata fitting in superbly well since his summer transfer from Real Madrid.

    Opta highlighted how well he has managed to replace last season's top scorer Diego Costa:

    A win for Chelsea would see Antonio Conte's side move level on points with City, incentive if any were needed for the champions as they aim to retain their title.

    Elsewhere, Manchester United welcome bottom side Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday with new manager Roy Hodgson in search of his club's first points of the season.

    The Red Devils have only conceded two goals in the league so far this season, while Palace are yet to score a single goal, the worst record in Europe's top leagues, per Opta:

    Current form indicates that anything other than a home win will be a huge shock, although Palace may be hoping to exploit tiredness with United travelling to Russia to face CSKA Moscow in midweek.

    The final game of the weekend sees Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United welcome his former side Liverpool to St James' Park.

    Liverpool moved into fifth with a thrilling 3-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday while Newcastle were beaten at Brighton.

    However, the Reds are also in Russia in midweek, taking on Spartak Moscow, which could hand Benitez's men a small advantage on Sunday afternoon.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lacazette Leads Arsenal to Win vs. West Brom

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Cavani Not Invited to Thiago Silva's Birthday Party? 👀

      Football (soccer) greatest goals and highlights | 101 Great Goals
      via Football (soccer) greatest goals and highlights | 101 Great Goals
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died in Mexico Earthquake

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pogba May Not Need Surgery

      Ciaran Kelly
      via men