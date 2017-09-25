Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 7 Fixtures After Week 6 Results

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal moved into seventh place in the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates on Monday.

Alexandre Lacazette was the match-winner for the Gunners, scoring both goals and reaching a couple of landmarks in the process, as noted by Opta:

The visitors may feel disappointed they did not take the lead after Jay Rodriguez was brought down by Shkodran Mustafi in the box.

The Albion forward quickly jumped up and fired a shot against the post, but it was a clear penalty, according to James Olley at the Evening Standard:

Rodriguez also had an effort cleared off the line by Nacho Monreal as the Baggies were made to pay for not taking their chances, the result leaving them in 12th in the table.

With Week 6 now completed, Manchester City remain top, level on points with Manchester United with champions Chelsea three points further back in third.

At the other end, Crystal Palace sit bottom, yet to pick up a single point, with Bournemouth and West Ham United completing the bottom three.

For the full standings, visit the Premier League's official website.

Here is the full fixture list for Week 7:

Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs. Southampton

West Bromwich Albion vs. Watford

West Ham United vs. Swansea City

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

The standout fixture of the weekend is Manchester City's trip to Chelsea, which comes after both teams are in Champions League action in midweek.

Pep Guardiola's side have been in stunning form in the Premier League, as noted by Squawka:

However, Chelsea have not struggled for goals either, with new signing Alvaro Morata fitting in superbly well since his summer transfer from Real Madrid.

Opta highlighted how well he has managed to replace last season's top scorer Diego Costa:

A win for Chelsea would see Antonio Conte's side move level on points with City, incentive if any were needed for the champions as they aim to retain their title.

Elsewhere, Manchester United welcome bottom side Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday with new manager Roy Hodgson in search of his club's first points of the season.

The Red Devils have only conceded two goals in the league so far this season, while Palace are yet to score a single goal, the worst record in Europe's top leagues, per Opta:

Current form indicates that anything other than a home win will be a huge shock, although Palace may be hoping to exploit tiredness with United travelling to Russia to face CSKA Moscow in midweek.

The final game of the weekend sees Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United welcome his former side Liverpool to St James' Park.

Liverpool moved into fifth with a thrilling 3-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday while Newcastle were beaten at Brighton.

However, the Reds are also in Russia in midweek, taking on Spartak Moscow, which could hand Benitez's men a small advantage on Sunday afternoon.