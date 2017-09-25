La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 6 Match

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Real Betis beat Levante 4-0 in La Liga on Monday, as Los Verdiblancos followed their victory at Real Madrid with a comprehensive win.

All the goals came in the second half, with Antonio Sanabria claiming a brace after his heroics at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Betis climb above Los Blancos in the table into fifth place.

Here are the latest standings from Spain's top division:

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 18 (+18)

2. Atletico Madrid 14 (+8)

3. Sevilla 13 (+4)

4. Valencia 12 (+7)

5. Real Betis 12 (+3)

6. Real Madrid 11 (+5)

7. Leganes 10 (+2)

8. Real Sociedad 9 (0)

9. Levante 9 (0)

10. Getafe 8 (+3)

11. Athletic Bilbao 8 (+1)

12. Espanyol 8 (-2)

13. Celta Vigo 7 (2)

14. Villarreal 7 (-3)

15. Las Palmas 6 (-5)

16. Eibar 6 (-11)

17. Girona 5 (-5)

18. Deportivo La Coruna 4 (-8)

19. Malaga 1 (-10)

20. Alaves 0 (-9)

Recap

After a balanced and goalless first half, Betis took control of proceedings as they treated their fans to an exciting night.

Levante had posed a mild threat in the first half but were blown away by an efficient display of finishing.

Sanabria broke the deadlock just two minutes after the half-time restart, heading home a cross by Sergio Leon.

The goal opened the floodgates, and the hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Fabian Ruiz made it 2-0, shooting from distance as his effort crept inside the bottom corner.

Betis grabbed their third of the night after 65 minutes, with Leon finishing clinically from close range to wrap up the points.

There was time for Sanabria to make it 4-0 in injury time at the end of the encounter, as the 21-year-old fed off Ruiz's assist.