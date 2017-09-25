Eric Decker's Wife Jessie James Says He Wasn't Made Aware About Anthem Protest

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Jessie James Decker, a country singer and wife of Eric Decker, said the Tennessee Titans wide receiver was not made aware of the team's plan to remain in the locker room before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"My husband was not made aware it was time to go out for the game," James Decker said, per TMZ. "Unfortunately a decision was made for him without him knowing."

James Decker also posted a long Instagram message discussing her pride in singing the national anthem for sporting events, to which Decker responded "preach baby" in the comments.

However, at his Monday press conference, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters that he was told Decker was aware of the team's plan for the anthem.

"One of my favorite things to do is sing the national anthem," James Decker said in the post. "I think about my dad, my uncles, my cousins, both grandfathers who fought in the Vietnam war. I think about how my grandfather paw paw Tim would ask me to sing this song for him every time I saw him and how he would make me turn the other way to sing it so he could just weep and cry as hard as he wanted because it meant so much to him.

"I think about all of our troops I got to visit with and spend time with in the Middle East when I went over seas to sing for them. I think about all of the men crying because they missed their wives so much, or the man telling me he hadn't seen his baby girl yet since she was born. When I sing this song I think about them. This song is about them. It's not about me."



The Titans and Seahawks stayed in the locker room before their game Sunday in a showing of solidarity. They were the second and third teams to do so, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Numerous players throughout the NFL demonstrated during the anthem in some fashion Sunday, with 180 kneeling or sitting. That is by far the most since Colin Kaepernick shined a spotlight on the issue last year with the San Francisco 49ers.

The widespread NFL response came as a result of divisive comments made by President Donald Trump over the weekend, calling for owners to "fire or suspend" players who sat or knelt during the anthem.