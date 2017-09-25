Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Marcus Rashford Contract Rumours

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly want to secure a new deal for striker Marcus Rashford before the transfer window reopens in January.

According to Miguel Delaney at The Independent, the Red Devils want to reward the England international with a contract that "fully reflects his growing importance to the team."

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a superb start to the new season with five goals in eight appearances, according to WhoScored.com.

Rashford's record at the club so far certainly suggests he has a huge future ahead of him, as noted by Goal's Kris Voakes:

The teenager has forged a good relationship with summer signing Romelu Lukaku in the United attack, and his goalscoring rate has improved, as highlighted by Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News:

Despite his young age, Rashford is clearly becoming a key figure for the Red Devils, and therefore it is no surprise they want him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Marouane Fellaini could also be handed a new deal after becoming "one of the manager's favoured players because of how perfectly he carries out instructions," per Delaney.

The midfielder has forced his way into the United first team this season, and Mourinho has said he is "in the best form that I have ever seen," per the club's official website.

Fellaini proved his worth again in the 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, clearing a goal-bound header from Oriol Romeu off the line.

Squawka also highlighted how important his overall contribution to the win had been:

However, there was bad news for Fellaini during the game, the midfielder picking up an injury that has ruled him out of the club's midweek Champions League clash, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC:

The injury comes at a bad time for Fellaini who is finally making a real impact at Old Trafford, and the club will be hoping he is not sidelined for too long, particularly with Paul Pogba still out.