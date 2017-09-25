LeBron James Says He'd Sign Colin Kaepernick If He Owned NFL Team

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

LeBron James doesn't plan to take a knee during the national anthem when the NBA season opens. That said, James took the time during his media day press conference to bemoan Colin Kaepernick's ongoing unemployment and offer his support.

"I salute Colin Kaepernick for being as powerful as he was and being the one that he had to fall on his sword, unfortunately—and I hate that," James told reporters. "And I hope that some NFL owner—I wish I owned an NFL team right now. I'd sign him today."

Kaepernick remains unsigned three weeks into the NFL season despite throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2016. He knelt or sat before every San Francisco 49ers game last season and has become a symbol of the divisive anthem protest issue.

President Donald Trump has been an outspoken opponent of those players kneeling or sitting during the anthem, bringing the issue back into the forefront.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired. He's fired!'" Trump told a group of supporters at a campaign rally for senator Luther Strange in Alabama.

"You know, some owner is going to do that. He's going to say, 'That guy that disrespects our flag, he's fired.' And that owner, they don't know it [but] they'll be the most popular person in this country."

James said he does not feel player protests are about disrespecting the military or the flag but does not plan on bending the knee.

"My voice and what I do in my community is more powerful than getting on a knee...it's not about the disrespect of the flag and our military, it's about equality and the freedom to speak are things they feel are unjust," James told reporters.