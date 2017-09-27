Who Is the Arsenal Player Who Has Been Criminally Underused so Far This Season?

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal's season may only be a few weeks old, but Arsene Wenger's selection patterns are already becoming clear. Certain players have been established as regulars, while others have struggled for consistent game time.

In this piece, we investigate which Arsenal player influencers and fans consider to have been most underused. Who is the one player who should be picked more often going forward?

Honourable mentions

Before we get into the main discussion, it's worth throwing out a few honourable mentions to players that were suggested by supporters on Twitter.

There was some support for the idea of Alexandre Lacazette being Arsenal's most underused player. Although that might sound absurd for someone who's racked up a number of starts already, it's clear many fans are still struggling to understand why he was left out for Arsenal's defeat at Anfield.

A number of people put forward the name of Jack Wilshere. While he probably wishes he had played more football in 2017/18, it's fitness issues that have held him back rather than Wenger's selection policy. Now that he is fit and in contention for a place, he's likely to get more minutes under his best.

There was the funny suggestion that Arsenal's most troubling absentee is their 12th man: the fans themselves. It might sound pithy, but perhaps there's something to it. Arsenal's performance on the field is generally improved when they have vocal support from the stands.

The Fans' View

Speaking of the fans, let's see how they voted on the issue. The four names most frequently associated with being underused at Arsenal were put into a poll, the results of which are below.

It's remarkable how close it was, especially when you consider that the poll received more than 10,000 votes.

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny came in a clear fourth, which is perhaps an indicator of the fact that while a reliable squad member he is not a particularly inspiring midfielder to watch. A teamsheet with Elneny's name on it is not likely to set many pulses racing.

Between the other three names, it was almost too close to call. There was a lot of support for teenager Reiss Nelson, who impressed in pre-season but has made just one start now the competitive campaign is underway. Alex Iwobi is another who had a very strong summer but hasn't necessarily translated that into regular football—although his selection for the draw with Chelsea appeared to be a step in the right direction.

The No. 1 choice was club captain Per Mertesacker. Although be starred in Arsenal's FA Cup final win over Chelsea in May, he seems to be behind Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi in Wenger's preferred pecking order. It's perhaps particularly surprising that he can't oust Mustafi, as Mertesacker's fellow German has never been especially convincing in an Arsenal shirt.

The Influencers' View

JB—Arsenal punslinger extraordinaire

Twitter: @GunnerPunner

Most underused player: Alex Iwobi

"In a team that often feels a bit static and lacking ideas, Iwobi's pass-and-move style is something a bit different. It's arguably no surprise that academy graduates like Iwobi and Jack Wilshere play a brand of football most similar to what we saw in Wenger's more successful sides. Iwobi's dribbling ability and interplay with other forwards were evident against Chelsea, and while his ability might not be close to someone like Alexis, his style of play offers us a lot more as a team. Hopefully we'll see more of Alex in the coming weeks."

Jane Cavendish—Arsenal blogger and season ticket holder

Twitter: @jcav90

Most underused player: Per Mertesacker

"It looked like he was going to feature until his injury in pre-season. He proved in the FA Cup final (the 'Mertesacker Final') that he's lost none of his anticipation, technique or intelligence. He was born to play in the centre of a three-man defence, especially when they favour the deep block as Arsenal do.

"Only two players have the communication skills to play in the centre, Per and Mustafi. Neither Monreal nor Koscielny are vocal enough to organise the unit. Perhaps Mustafi will grow into the role during the course of the season now that Wenger has belatedly moved him to the middle but during our difficult start to the season with a tough away game at Anfield we could have used every last drop of Mertesacker's experience.

"P.S. the argument that “he's too slow" was always rubbish and even more rubbish in our new system."

Charles Watts—Arsenal writer for football.london

Twitter: @charles_watts

Most underused player: Sead Kolasinac

"Some may find that a strange answer as he has had plenty more minutes than some, but the fact he didn't start in his preferred position until the Bournemouth game hurt Arsenal badly.

"He was horribly—and wrongly—underused in the opening weeks to try and accommodate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and it hurt Arsenal badly. There is no way they would have lost at Stoke had he started at left-back for example. It just didn't make sense seeing him at centre-back, he was then left out altogether at Liverpool. Madness."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Sima—Dubai-based Gooner and podcaster

Twitter: @simaelamine

Most underused player: Alex Iwobi

"I would say Iwobi; considering he was somewhat of a regular that was completely dropped when the team was underperforming. He is one of our talented players who needs to gain experience and confidence—I'm worried he has lost it completely and now needs to rebuild."

BR's View



Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The fans have called this one right: Mertesacker is the man Arsenal have missed most. Mustafi might be a superior athlete, but the elder German's organisational skills are what make him so valuable.

Perhaps it's unrealistic to expect Mertesacker to start every game in what is now the final season of his career. However, there are still many occasions on which he could prove a very useful player to Wenger. The Arsenal boss must be careful not to discard Mertesacker—he's certainly not finished yet.