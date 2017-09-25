LeBron James: I Would 'Love' to Have Dwyane Wade on Cavaliers After Buyout

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

LeBron James said he would "love" to have Dwyane Wade join him on the Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers during his media day session Monday.

Wade, 35, reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. He agreed to give back $8 million of his $23.8 million base salary to facilitate the trade, per Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

The Cavs are widely expected to be among his top suitors once he clears waivers. James and Wade previously played together for four seasons with the Miami Heat, winning two championships and reaching four NBA Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are also expected to compete for Wade's services. Wade said Sunday he does not plan to wait long before making a decision on his next destination.

"I'm going to take tonight and some of tomorrow and speak to the teams or players that are on my list and go from there," Wade said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "My decision is a pure basketball decision and I'll make the one that fits me best at this point in my career, and with what I feel I have to offer a team that needs what I have to offer."

The Cavs' only other shooting guards on their roster at the moment are J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert. Wade would significantly cut into both players' minutes and may work some time as a primary ball handler with Isaiah Thomas expected to be out until at least January.

Cleveland also signed Derrick Rose and Jose Calderon in free agency.