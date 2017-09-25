LeBron James Pissed Off Donald Trump Used Sports to Divide, Talks Anthem Protest

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

LeBron James has not backed away from discussing politics in his career, and that continued at Cleveland Cavaliers media day on Monday.

After saying he supported the NFL's players and owners response to Donald Trump on Sunday, he discussed his general feelings about the president, via NBA TV:

"The people run this country," James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "Not one individual. And damn sure not him." He also referred to Trump as "that guy" and added that he was upset about the president's recent methods.

"What pissed me off is the guy try to use sport to divide us," he added, per KentWired.

The superstar said he will continue to use his platform to talk about political issues, even if he doesn't specifically kneel like the NFL players:

While James has spoken out against Trump in the past, the president especially interjected himself into the sports world this weekend when he called for protesting NFL players to be fired. He also withdrew his White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors.

James responded on Twitter by calling him a "bum," later explaining the "need to come together even stronger" on UNINTERRUPTED.

On Monday, he took the politics discussion a step further, questioning those who voted for Trump even in his own state of Ohio:

He also said he wasn't afraid to speak his mind and potentially lose endorsements. "I'm doing OK," he noted, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.

The 32-year-old notably spoke about social activism at the 2016 ESPYS alongside Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul.