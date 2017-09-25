Clemson Tigers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers are 4-0 in their last four meetings with the Virginia Tech Hokies, including a victory in the ACC Championship Game last season, and 3-1 against the spread. In a game that will help decide who wins the ACC this season, the Tigers and Hokies meet for a rematch Saturday in Blacksburg.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 5.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 40.7-31.4 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

Clemson is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS this season, after beating Boston College on Saturday 34-7. The Tigers only led the Eagles 7-0 at the half, and the score was tied at 7-7 through three quarters, but Clemson awoke and scored 27 unanswered points to pull away for the win.

Unfortunately for their financial backers, the Tigers came up one score short of covering at minus-33.

On the day Clemson outgained Boston College 482-238, outrushed the Eagles 342-97 and held a 35/25 advantage in time of possession. So the Tigers have outgained and outrushed each of their four opponents this season—and by large margins.

Two weeks ago Clemson went into Louisville and kicked the Cardinals 47-21, covering a three-point spread. In fact, the Tigers have won 11 in a row on the road.

Why the Virginia Tech Hokies can cover the spread

Virginia Tech is also 4-0 SU, and 3-1 ATS, after blanking Old Dominion on Saturday 38-0. The Hokies only led the Monarchs 3-0 after one quarter but bumped that to 17-0 at the half and 31-0 through three quarters. They then tacked on another score early in the fourth and hung on from there for both their second shutout of the season and the cover as 31-point favorites.

For the day Virginia Tech outgained ODU 582-149, won the ground battle 271-64 and dominated time of possession by a 38/22 split. The Hokies have now outgained three of four opponents this season and outrushed three of four foes.

Virginia Tech opened this season with a 31-24 victory over West Virginia, then defeated Delaware and East Carolina by a combined score of 91-17.

Smart pick

Clemson beat Virginia Tech in that conference championship game last year 42-35, but the Hokies rallied from a 21-point deficit to make it close and garnered a back-door cover as 10-point dogs. Now the Tigers probably are not quite the team they were that night, while Virginia Tech is probably better. The smart money here at sports betting sites wagers the home-dog Hokies.

College football betting trends

Clemson is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in its last four games against Virginia Tech.

The total has gone under in six of Clemson's last eight games against Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home against teams with winning records.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis or download the free odds tracker app.