Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

The Auburn Tigers lead the all-time series with the Mississippi State Bulldogs 59-28, including a convincing victory last year in Starkville. But the Bulldogs are 3-2 straight up and 4-1 against the spread over the last five meetings. The teams meet again for an SEC West bout Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as nine-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.2-29.8 Tigers (college football picks on every game)

Why the Mississippi State Bulldogs can cover the spread

The Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back effort, after suffering a letdown last Saturday and losing at Georgia 31-3. One week after upsetting LSU 37-7, Mississippi State fell down 14-0 nine minutes in against UGA and never recovered, whiffing ATS as a three-point dog.

Some games are just better left in the rear-view mirror, and for MSU, last week's is one of them.

The Bulldogs showed what they're capable of two weeks ago when they routed LSU as seven-point home dogs. MSU outgained the Tigers that night 465-270 and just dominated what was thought to be a better team. And before that, Mississippi State opened this season by beating Charleston Southern and Louisiana Tech by a combined score of 106-21, covering spreads of 21 and 10 points.

Why the Auburn Tigers can cover the spread

Auburn is also 3-1 on the season, following its 51-14 romp at Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers (Auburn's) jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and later pushed that to 51-7, on their way toward covering a 19-point spread.

On the evening Auburn outgained Mizzou 482-340, won the ground game 263-124 and forced four turnovers while committing none. Running back Kerryon Johnson only gained 48 of those rushing yards, but he scored five touchdowns, while quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed 13 of 17 passes for 218 yards and one score.

The Tigers' only loss this season came by a 14-6 score against defending national champion Clemson back in Week 2. Auburn led those other Tigers 6-0 late into the second quarter, and while the offense struggled to get much going, the defense held Clemson to 281 yards of total offense.

Smart pick

College football can be topsy-turvy affair; just ask the Bulldogs. Two weeks ago they were sky-high for LSU, but last week they forgot to show up against Georgia. Mississippi State might not win this game, but it is almost certain to put up a better fight. The smart money here at sports betting sites wagers the Bulldogs, plus the points.

College football betting trends

Mississippi State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Auburn.

The total has gone under in Mississippi State's last five games against Auburn.

Auburn is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

