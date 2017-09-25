LeBron James Says He Won't 'Cheat' Fans or Teammates When Discussing Free Agency

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James remained cagey about his future during the Cleveland Cavaliers' media day Monday when responding to questions regarding his pending free agency next summer, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press:

James, 32, has largely left his future unaddressed this summer, which led to speculation that he may leave the Cavaliers after the 2017-18 season.

He did say his 2014 statement about wanting to finish his career with the Cavaliers still held true, per basketball writer Sam Amico.

"The fact we gotta talk about my free agency lets me know where my game is," James added, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com. "If I wasn't that good, we wouldn't be talking about it."

James' future will remain a huge storyline this season, especially after the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in August for a package including Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder. The Cavaliers also signed the oft-injured Derrick Rose in free agency.

Thomas' health is a concern, as he's slated to miss a significant chunk of the season. If the new-look Cavaliers don't mesh well or if other Eastern Conference teams narrow the gap on them, it'll beg the question of what it means for James' future with the franchise.

James may decide to wait until next summer to answer that question, but that doesn't mean it won't be asked all season long.