Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

The Miami Hurricanes own the football rivalry with the Duke Blue Devils, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings outright, including that stolen victory a couple years ago, going 5-1 against the spread over the last six. The Hurricanes open their ACC slate when they battle the Blue Devils on Friday night in Durham.

College football point spread: The Hurricanes opened as 5.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.4-25.6 Hurricanes (college football picks on every game)

Why the Miami-FL Hurricanes can cover the spread

The Hurricanes are 2-0 on the season, after topping Toledo last Saturday 52-30. Playing for the first time in three weeks, Miami trailed the Rockets at halftime 16-10, but scored the first 28 points out of the locker room. Later, after allowing Toledo to get within 38-30, the Hurricanes tacked on two scores in the last six minutes to secure both the victory and the cover as 14-point favorites.

On the afternoon Miami racked up 587 yards of offense, 254 on the ground and 333 through the air. Quarterback Malik Rosier, making his third career start, clicked on 27 of 36 throws for 333 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, running back Mark Walton gained 204 yards on just 11 carries and wide receiver Braxton Berrios caught five balls for 105 yards and a score.

The Hurricanes opened this season with a 41-13 win over Bethune Cookman, then had two games canceled due to their namesake Irma.

Why the Duke Blue Devils can cover the spread

The Blue Devils are a perfect 4-0 both SU and ATS this season, following their 27-17 victory/cover at North Carolina on Saturday. Duke spotted the Tar Heels an early 3-0 advantage and trailed 17-13 through three quarters. But the Devils took the lead for good on a short Shaun Wilson touchdown run with six minutes left, and iced the win on a 61-yard pick-six by Bryon Fields, the fourth of his career, two minutes later.

On the afternoon Duke outgained UNC 388-377, outrushed the Heels 186-118 and won time of possession by a 34/26 margin. So the Blue Devils have outgained and outrushed each of their four opponents this season.

Including earlier win/covers over Northwestern and Baylor, and stretching back to last season, Duke is now 9-2 ATS over its last 11 games. The Blue Devils are also 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as home dogs.

Smart pick

Duke was up for a big game with a big rival last week, but it might be ripe for a letdown. Miami, meanwhile, should be well-rested, having only played twice this season. The Hurricanes shouldn't need eight laterals to win this one and cover the short spread at sports betting sites.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in five of Miami's last six games against Duke.

Duke is 6-0 ATS in its last six games at home.

Miami is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games on the road against teams with winning records.

