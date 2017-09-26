    NFL Predictions Week 4: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2017

    CARSON, CA - AUGUST 20: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball down field during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on August 20, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    By Week 3, the early conceptions we have built about the NFL's teams in 2017 are beginning to take clearer shape, as patterns are being formed and impressions are being cemented. 

    Of course, it's early yet, and there were still plenty of puzzling developments during the Week 3 action that could prove to be anomalies down the road.

    The Oakland Raiders lost, considerably, 27-10 to Washington on Sunday Night Football, while the Cincinnati Bengals, who hadn't scored a touchdown until Sunday, almost beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 

    But that's what's fun about the NFL; the action can change on a dime. 

    Looking ahead, we'll break down the full slate of games for Week 4, as well as the point spreads and the projected winners of each matchup. 

    All times are ET. 

         

    NFL Week 4 Schedule, Odds and Picks

    Thursday, Sept. 28

    Chicago at Green Bay (-7.5): 8:25 pm CBS; Pick: Packers 

    Sunday, Oct. 1

    New Orleans (-1.5) at Miami: 9:30 a.m., Fox; Pick: Saints 

    Buffalo at Atlanta (-8.5): 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Falcons 

    Carolina at New England (-8.5): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Patriots 

    Cincinnati (-2.5) at Cleveland: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Bengals 

    Detroit at Minnesota (N/A): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Vikings 

    Jacksonville (-4.5) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Jaguars 

    L.A. Rams at Dallas (-8): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Cowboys 

    Pittsburgh (-2.5) at Baltimore: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Steelers 

    Tennessee (-2.5) at Houston: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Titans 

    N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay (-4): 4:05 p.m., Fox; Pick: Buccaneers 

    Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers (-1): 4:05 p.m., Fox: Pick: Eagles 

    San Francisco at Arizona (-6): 4:05 p.m. Fox: Pick: Cardinals 

    Oakland at Denver (Ev): 4:25 p.m., CBS; Pick: Broncos

    Indianapolis at Seattle (-11.5): 8:30 p.m., NBC; Pick: Seahawks 

           

    Monday, Oct. 2

    Washington at Kansas City (-7) 8:30 p.m. ESPN; Pick: Chiefs

          

    Closest Projected Week 4 Games

    Saints at Dolphins 

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by Dylan Donahue #49 of the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Jets de
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Saints are only favored by 1.5 over the Dolphins in the two teams' Week 4 meeting.

    But even though struggling New Orleans sits at 1-2 on the season and in last place in the NFC South, it's hard to imagine this gutless Miami team, which lost 20-6 to the New York Jets on Sunday, coming away with a win here. 

    After the Dolphins' loss on Sunday, which saw the team only score six points (not on two field goals, but on a last-second Jay Cutler touchdown pass), head coach Adam Gase called the offense "garbage," according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.

    And the Jets—the lowly Jets!—almost came away with a 20-point shutout. 

    Now, as it moves on to face New Orleans, Miami has to rely on an oft-injured starting running back (and one of the only generators of yards on its offense) in Jay Ajayi, who left the game with an injury on Sunday before returning; a quarterback in Cutler who has thrown two touchdowns and one interception this year; and a supporting cast of other offensive players who haven't lived up to their potential. 

    As for the Saints, they turned heads when they beat the Panthers 34-13 on Sunday after not accomplishing much of note so far this season. They got nice production from their backfield, with rookie running back Alvin Kamara breaking away for two explosive gains and a touchdown. 

    The Saints are trending up; the Dolphins are trending down. The over seems like a pretty safe bet to take on this one. 

          

    Eagles at Chargers

    Michael Perez/Associated Press

    What's wrong with the Los Angeles Chargers?

    The Bolts fell to 0-3 on the year in their 24-10 drubbing by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The lone touchdown came from Melvin Gordon, who actually had a good day with 79 yards and a 4.6 average. 

    Philip Rivers, however, undermined the whole thing, throwing an incredible three interceptions to zero touchdowns.

    The silver lining for the Chargers is that there weren't that many people there to witness it:

    The Eagles, on the other hand, haven't looked perfect, but they've had their moments of brilliance.

    Philadelphia may have only squeaked by New York 27-24—thanks to their little-known kicker, Jake Elliott, who was carried off the field like a folk hero after hitting a 61-yarderbut they looked measured doing so.

    Carson Wentz threw no interceptions; the backfield was balanced and productive, with Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount rushing 12 times each for 138 yards overall.

         

    Raiders at Broncos

    LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws in the first quarter of play against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Broncos were looking like an unstoppable juggernaut as they sat at 2-0 heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. 

    Clearly, the Bills thought they had to be taken down a peg. 

    Denver's 26-16 loss to Buffalo Sunday may be hard to fathom, but these Broncos have still put up plenty of game film to suggest they have what it takes to defeat Oakland in Week 4. 

    And speaking of the Raiders, they're another team that was surging early in the season only to come to a sudden halt in Week 3.

    Oakland dropped to 2-1 on the year after being handed a 27-10 loss by Washington in primetime.

    Derek Carr, who is supposed to be leading this team toward the direction of a Super Bowl, was middling (118 yards, 1 TD, 2 TD), while his top weapon, Amari Cooper, had yet another dropped pass. With six on the season, he now leads the league in that category, per Pro Football Focus. 

    It's early for the Raiders to hit the panic button, and no one would bat an eye if they fell to the Broncos, who have also looked strong overall. But stringing together early losses is going to make the road to the AFC playoffs difficult for that squad. 

        

