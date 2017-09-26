NFL Predictions Week 4: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

By Week 3, the early conceptions we have built about the NFL's teams in 2017 are beginning to take clearer shape, as patterns are being formed and impressions are being cemented.

Of course, it's early yet, and there were still plenty of puzzling developments during the Week 3 action that could prove to be anomalies down the road.

The Oakland Raiders lost, considerably, 27-10 to Washington on Sunday Night Football, while the Cincinnati Bengals, who hadn't scored a touchdown until Sunday, almost beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

But that's what's fun about the NFL; the action can change on a dime.

Looking ahead, we'll break down the full slate of games for Week 4, as well as the point spreads and the projected winners of each matchup.

All times are ET.

NFL Week 4 Schedule, Odds and Picks

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay (-7.5): 8:25 pm CBS; Pick: Packers

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans (-1.5) at Miami: 9:30 a.m., Fox; Pick: Saints

Buffalo at Atlanta (-8.5): 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Falcons

Carolina at New England (-8.5): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Patriots

Cincinnati (-2.5) at Cleveland: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Bengals

Detroit at Minnesota (N/A): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Vikings

Jacksonville (-4.5) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Jaguars

L.A. Rams at Dallas (-8): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Cowboys

Pittsburgh (-2.5) at Baltimore: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Steelers

Tennessee (-2.5) at Houston: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Titans

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay (-4): 4:05 p.m., Fox; Pick: Buccaneers

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers (-1): 4:05 p.m., Fox: Pick: Eagles

San Francisco at Arizona (-6): 4:05 p.m. Fox: Pick: Cardinals

Oakland at Denver (Ev): 4:25 p.m., CBS; Pick: Broncos

Indianapolis at Seattle (-11.5): 8:30 p.m., NBC; Pick: Seahawks

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City (-7) 8:30 p.m. ESPN; Pick: Chiefs

Closest Projected Week 4 Games

Saints at Dolphins

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Saints are only favored by 1.5 over the Dolphins in the two teams' Week 4 meeting.

But even though struggling New Orleans sits at 1-2 on the season and in last place in the NFC South, it's hard to imagine this gutless Miami team, which lost 20-6 to the New York Jets on Sunday, coming away with a win here.

After the Dolphins' loss on Sunday, which saw the team only score six points (not on two field goals, but on a last-second Jay Cutler touchdown pass), head coach Adam Gase called the offense "garbage," according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.

And the Jets—the lowly Jets!—almost came away with a 20-point shutout.

Now, as it moves on to face New Orleans, Miami has to rely on an oft-injured starting running back (and one of the only generators of yards on its offense) in Jay Ajayi, who left the game with an injury on Sunday before returning; a quarterback in Cutler who has thrown two touchdowns and one interception this year; and a supporting cast of other offensive players who haven't lived up to their potential.

As for the Saints, they turned heads when they beat the Panthers 34-13 on Sunday after not accomplishing much of note so far this season. They got nice production from their backfield, with rookie running back Alvin Kamara breaking away for two explosive gains and a touchdown.

The Saints are trending up; the Dolphins are trending down. The over seems like a pretty safe bet to take on this one.

Eagles at Chargers

Michael Perez/Associated Press

What's wrong with the Los Angeles Chargers?

The Bolts fell to 0-3 on the year in their 24-10 drubbing by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The lone touchdown came from Melvin Gordon, who actually had a good day with 79 yards and a 4.6 average.

Philip Rivers, however, undermined the whole thing, throwing an incredible three interceptions to zero touchdowns.

The silver lining for the Chargers is that there weren't that many people there to witness it:

The Eagles, on the other hand, haven't looked perfect, but they've had their moments of brilliance.

Philadelphia may have only squeaked by New York 27-24—thanks to their little-known kicker, Jake Elliott, who was carried off the field like a folk hero after hitting a 61-yarder—but they looked measured doing so.

Carson Wentz threw no interceptions; the backfield was balanced and productive, with Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount rushing 12 times each for 138 yards overall.

Raiders at Broncos

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Broncos were looking like an unstoppable juggernaut as they sat at 2-0 heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Clearly, the Bills thought they had to be taken down a peg.

Denver's 26-16 loss to Buffalo Sunday may be hard to fathom, but these Broncos have still put up plenty of game film to suggest they have what it takes to defeat Oakland in Week 4.

And speaking of the Raiders, they're another team that was surging early in the season only to come to a sudden halt in Week 3.

Oakland dropped to 2-1 on the year after being handed a 27-10 loss by Washington in primetime.

Derek Carr, who is supposed to be leading this team toward the direction of a Super Bowl, was middling (118 yards, 1 TD, 2 TD), while his top weapon, Amari Cooper, had yet another dropped pass. With six on the season, he now leads the league in that category, per Pro Football Focus.

It's early for the Raiders to hit the panic button, and no one would bat an eye if they fell to the Broncos, who have also looked strong overall. But stringing together early losses is going to make the road to the AFC playoffs difficult for that squad.

