Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Mesut Ozil and Raheem Sterling Rumours

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly wanted by Fenerbahce while Manchester City are said to be set to offer Raheem Sterling a new contract to show he is a part of their future plans.

Fenerbahce will attempt to sign Ozil if Ali Koc becomes the club’s new president, according to Turkish outlet Sporx, per Owen Fulda at the Daily Express.

Koc is set to stand for presidency and, if successful, wants to make a statement signing with Ozil a target.

The businessman is willing to finance a move for the Germany international who is out of contract at Arsenal next summer.

Per the report, Arsenal may be willing to sell Ozil in January, and in an interview with Turkish newspaper Sabah in 2015, the German said he wants to play for Fenerbahce "in the future," per Fulda's report.

Ozil is yet to record either an assist or a goal for Arsenal this season, although he is still creating chances, as noted by Squawka:

The World Cup winner tends to divide opinion among supporters due to his languid style and laidback body language, despite his obvious skill on the ball and attacking creativity.

Arsenal will surely want to keep hold of Ozil, but if he decides it is time to move on, his contract status means they will be powerless to prevent him leaving next summer.

Manchester City, meanwhile, want to show Sterling how much he is wanted at the Eithad with a new contract, despite the fact he still has three years left on his current deal.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

According to Paul Hetherington at the Daily Star, City have already made it clear to Sterling he is part of their future plans after Arsenal made an approach about a possible swap with Alexis Sanchez.

Guardiola's side still want to sign the Chilean, and a January move remains possible, while Wenger remains keen on Sterling.

The winger has certainly started the season in superb form, as highlighted by Opta:

Per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola has said Sterling wants to stay at City.

Despite the fierce competition for places at City, Sterling is proving he has the quality and consistency to make an impact and appears to have the backing of his manager, for now at least.

Manchester City also appear keen for him to commit his long-term future to the club, making a move away unlikely, unless he falls out of favour and see his game time reduced.