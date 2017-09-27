BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa Match

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal travel to BATE Borisov of Belarus in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as the Gunners search for a second victory in Group H.

BATE drew their opener of the group stages against FC Crvena Zvezda and will find their opponents difficult to stop at the Borisov Arena.

Here is how you can watch the action:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Time: 6 p.m. BST/ 1 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK only), Fox Sports 2 USA, ESPN3 USA (U.S. only).

Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer, ESPN Player, fubo.TV

Preview

After years hunting UEFA Champions League glory, Arsenal have been forced into the Europa League after one season of mediocrity too many.

The Gunners comfortably despatched Cologne in their opening game at the Emirates Stadium, winning 3-1 after going behind in the ninth minute, and manager Arsene Wenger will believe this is a trophy his side can capture this term.

Per Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph, Wenger explained his team will focus on the Premier League but won't neglect European duty.

Wenger said before the opening group game at the Emirates:

"We will take it seriously but the priority is to focus on the Premier League and combining the two. Then, in December, we will see, but at least we want to qualify for the next round. Thursday to Sunday morning is short so I have to think about that. But we have to win at home and you know how it is when you don’t win at home."

Alexis Sanchez is back in the mix for the Gunners after recovering from injury during pre-season, and the Chile superstar found the net against Cologne.

Sanchez has taken time to get back to match fitness, with Wenger taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation.

BATE are currently third in the Belarusian Premier League but just two points behind leaders FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk.



The hosts have won 16 of their 21 league games and will have a chance of causing a shock against the English team.

Arsenal have started their campaign quietly in England, but there have been good signs of life for the weeks ahead.

Sanchez could be the perfect foil for Alexandre Lacazette, and the pair could develop into one of Europe's most exciting duos.

However, Wenger will exercise his full squad in the Europa group stages, and the fringe players in north London are good enough to lead the team into the next phase.