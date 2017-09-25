WWE TLC 2017: Early Match Card Predictions After No Mercy

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The annual celebration of ladder-centric violence will come early this year at WWE TLC 2017.

Alexa Bliss won't have to wait long after her victory at Sunday's No Mercy pay-per-view to face a new challenger. TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, the PPV normally reserved for December, is set for Oct. 22 in Minneapolis.

For Bliss, that could mean she just has weeks to hold on to the Raw Women's Championship. Her likely TLC opponent will force the champ into the underdog role shortly after she survived a Fatal 5-Way match on Sunday.

At No Mercy, Roman Reigns walked out victorious, and Braun Strowman left fuming.

What's ahead for those warriors and the rest of the Raw roster at TLC? It looks as if a trio of No Mercy rematches are on the way. And WWE will do some shifting thanks to Asuka joining the red brand and two household names likely to miss the upcoming event.

The following is a projected look at the TLC card based on where current rivalries are headed and what pieces WWE has in hand to move around.