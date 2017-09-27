Europa League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Matchday 2 Schedule and Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 2017 UEFA Europa League resumes on Thursday with a host of top teams in action including Arsenal, who travel to BATE Borisov, while Everton welcome Apollon Limassol to Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, Villarreal travel to Maccabi Tel Aviv, AC Milan take on HNK Rijeka at San Siro and Zenit St Petersburg face Real Sociedad.

Athletic Bilbao, Lyon, Lazio, Nice and Marseille also feature on a busy night of fixtures across the continent.



Here are the fixtures and predictions for Thursday's games:

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET FC Astana vs. Slavia Prague (Group A)—0-1

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Villarreal (Group A)—0-2

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Partizan Belgrade vs. Dynamo Kiev (Group B)—1-2

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Skenderbeu vs. Young Boys (Group B)—0-0

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Ludogorets vs. 1899 Hoffenheim (Group C)—1-1

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Sporting Braga vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Group C)—2-0

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET AEK Athens vs. Austria Vienna (Group D)—3-1

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET AC Milan vs. HNK Rijeka (Group D)—3-0

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Everton vs. Apollon Limassol (Group E)—2-1

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Lyon vs. Atalanta (Group E)—1-1

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Zlin (Group F)—1-0

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Sheriff Tiraspol vs. FC Copenhagen (Group F)—0-0

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET Lugano vs. Steaua Bucharest (Group G)—0-2

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET Viktoria Plzen vs. Hapoel Be'er Shev (Group G)—1-1

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET 1.FC Koln vs. Crvena Zvezda (Group H)—2-0

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal (Group H)—1-2

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET FC Red Bull Salzburg vs. Marseille (Group I)—1-2

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET Konyaspor vs. Vitoria Guimaraes (Group I)—1-1

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Athletic Bilbao vs. Zorya Luhansk (Group J)—2-0

6 p.m. BST/1p.m. ET Ostersunds FK vs. Hertha BSC (Group J)—0-1

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET Lazio vs. SV Zulte Waregem (Group K)—2-0

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET Nice vs.. Vitesse (Group K)—2-1

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET Rosenborg vs. Vardar (Group L)—2-0

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET Zenit St Petersburg vs. Real Sociedad (Group L)—2-2

Full TV coverage listings are available via UEFA.com.

Streams: BT Sport, ITV Hub, Fox Sports.

BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal

Arsenal face a long trip to Belarus to take on BATE Borisov, and Arsene Wenger will utilise his squad fully, having beaten West Bromwich Albion on Monday and with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday, October 1 for a lunchtime kick-off.

Per James Olley at the Evening Standard, the Arsenal boss feels his side's fixture list is tough at present:

The Gunners have already picked up three points in their opening clash, with a 3-1 win over FC Koln while Thursday's opponents were held to a 1-1 draw at Crvena Zvezda.

Per Jack Pitt-Brooke at The Independent, midfielder Jack Wilshere could be handed a start in Belarus after impressing in the League Cup win over Doncaster Rovers and drawing praise from Wenger.

The hosts, meanwhile, have a strong home record and are undefeated in their last seven European home games, winning three and drawing four, per UEFA's official website.

The Belarussian side also warmed up for the game in some style, beating Slutsk 6-0 on Saturday.

The two teams have never met before, but the strength and depth of Arsenal's squad means they will be expected to get a result in Belarus on Thursday.

Everton vs. Apollon Limassol

Everton endured an awful start to their Europa League campaign, losing 3-0 at Atalanta.

The result and performance led manager Ronald Koeman to apologise to fans after the game, via Instagram:

The Toffees have certainly improved in recent outings, with a League Cup win over Sunderland followed by a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Those results will give Everton confidence, as will their home record in Europe—they have won their last four European games at Goodison.

Apollon managed to sneak a draw in their opening fixture, a stoppage-time equaliser from Adrian Sardinero securing a deserved point at home to Lyon.

Yet their record away from home in Europe is poor: They have lost on their last five away trips, and the last visit to Merseyside saw them thrashed 6-1 at Liverpool, per UEFA's official website.

Oumar Niasse was Everton's match-winner on Saturday, coming off the bench to score two goals to cap a remarkable comeback for a player who had been deemed surplus to requirements under Koeman.

However, the Senegal international will not be able to feature on Thursday as he is not part of Everton's Europa League squad, per UEFA.