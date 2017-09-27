Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Wednesday Matches

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain battle Bayern Munich in the 2017 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as Europe's top competition takes centre stage once again.

Manchester United hit the road for their first away game in the competition this term, crossing swords with CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Atletico Madrid welcome Premier League champions Chelsea in Group C, with Roma travelling to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag.

Viewers can watch all of the group matches on BT Sport in the UK, streaming games on the BT Sport App. Audiences in the U.S. can view on Fox Sports 1 and 2, with live streaming on Fox Soccer 2Go.

Here are Wednesday's Champions League fixtures and predictions:

FC Basel vs. Benfica—2-1

CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United—1-2

PSG vs. Bayern Munich—2-1

Anderlecht vs. Celtic—2-1

Qarabag vs. Roma—0-3

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea—2-2

Juventus vs. Olympiakos—3-1

Sporting Lisbon vs. Barcelona—2-4

Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

United return to the city that hosted their third European Cup triumph in 2007-08, with the team on the crest of a wave under manager Jose Mourinho.

CSKA will provide a stiff test for the Red Devils, but United have found a way of winning, even when they are below par in games.

Mourinho has shaped the side in his image, and United are now a physical entity who are prepared to win with muscle and intelligence combined.

Romelu Lukaku's arrival has revolutionised United's attack, and his movement and speed have given Mourinho additional weapons.

Per MailOnline Sport, United made the long journey without the injured Marouane Fellaini:

Fellaini has become a key member of the party in Paul Pogba's absence, and his injury should open the door for Ander Herrera, who has spent most of the new season on the bench.

CSKA are currently fourth in the Russian Premier League, seven points off the summit, and they will hope United are fatigued after their long flight to the fixture.

The Russian side are not near top form at present, but they remain defensively sound despite lacking a prolific edge.

Wednesday is packed with competitive ties, as Chelsea face Atletico in the Spanish capital, and Bayern travel to France to meet PSG.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed regret at the end of his tenure in Paris, as relations between himself and PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi disintegrated.

Speaking to Le Figaro (h/t Ian Holyman of ESPN), Ancelotti explained his final days in Paris:

"The end of my story with PSG, I didn't have a good attitude, because I wanted to leave and the club wanted me to stay at the head of the team. We had some small problems. It was a difficult period, and the relationship with Nasser was difficult, but time is going to sort all that out.

"Today, our contact is good. I sent him a message last year to congratulate him on the win over Barcelona in the Champions League, and another to wish him good luck in the return."

Bayern are in the unfamiliar position of third in the Bundesliga, with PSG leading the way in Ligue 1 once more.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea face a difficult trip to Atleti, but Eden Hazard is expected to start in a support role to Alvaro Morata.

According to Ollie Salt of the Daily Star, the Belgian wizard is ready to claim a berth in the starting XI, with Morata in top form as he returns to the Spanish capital.

Morata fired a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Stoke City 4-0, and he has quickly settled to the task for the west London giants.

The Spain international has six goals and two assists in six Premier League outings this season, per WhoScored.com, and he will fancy his chances in the familiar environment of Madrid, even though the setting of Atletico's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano will be new to him.

Chelsea are starting to show the confidence that won them the English league last season, and with Diego Costa on his way to Atletico, the Blues will be desperate to show they do not miss him.