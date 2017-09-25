    Donald Trump Tweets Kneeling Isn't About Race, NFL Must Respect Anthem

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon his return to the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Citizens of eight countries will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by Trump on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

    For the fourth consecutive day, President Donald Trump has criticized NFL players' right to protest during the playing of the national anthem.

    Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning, saying the NFL "must respect" the flag and national anthem while praising fans who booed protestors.

    "Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total)," Trump tweeted. "These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

