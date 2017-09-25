Donald Trump Tweets Kneeling Isn't About Race, NFL Must Respect Anthem

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

For the fourth consecutive day, President Donald Trump has criticized NFL players' right to protest during the playing of the national anthem.

Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning, saying the NFL "must respect" the flag and national anthem while praising fans who booed protestors.

"Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total)," Trump tweeted. "These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"

