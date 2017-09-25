Jim Kelly Says He Lost Respect for LeSean McCoy for Stretching During Anthem

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said he "lost a lot of respect" for Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy after he stretched out during the national anthem before Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos.

"I like LeSean McCoy, don't get me wrong, but I totally, 100 percent I disagree with what he did," Kelly told 97 Rock in Buffalo (h/t Mike Rodak of ESPN.com). "You want to kneel? Fine. But when you go and do what he did yesterday, that sort of bummed me out.

"And I lost a lot of respect for him. ... You want to kneel? That's your prerogative. I would never do that. I will always stand, thank the good Lord for everything I got. But when you disrespect the way he did and just go by his everyday duty in the national anthem being sung? Uh-uh. I won't go for that."

McCoy, 29, was the only player who stretched or did anything similar while the anthem was being sung before Sunday's games. Many players took a knee or sat during the song as either a sign of solidarity or an act of protest regarding recent comments by President Donald Trump. McCoy called Trump an "assh---e" on Twitter a day before his demonstration.

McCoy told reporters:

"The flag, the national anthem means a lot to me, to my teammates. We had a long meeting Saturday night, and I was very bothered by the comments of our president, of this country. As a president, you're supposed to lead, and you're supposed to bring us together. You're supposed to lead this country. I can't stand and support something where our leader of this country is just acting like a jerk, angry and upset about NFL players protesting in a peaceful manner."

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor called Trump's comments a "personal attack" on NFL players. The sitting president has called for NFL owners to "fire or suspend" players who take a knee or sit during the anthem.

Kelly said the only time he takes a knee is to pray.