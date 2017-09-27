Presidents Cup 2017: Teams, Dates, TV Schedule, Format and More

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The 2017 Presidents Cup kicks off on Thursday with America's top golfers taking on an International team at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

This tournament differs slightly from the Ryder Cup in that there are no European players involved. Instead, the international team is made up of players from the rest of the world.

The Americans won the title the last time is was contested in 2015 and also possess a strong record having won the last six editions.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Steve Stricker captains the U.S. team, while Nick Price is in charge of the International selection.

Here are the teams in full:

USA: Steve Stricker (captain), Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Kevin Chappell, Phil Mickelson, Charley Hoffman.

Internationals: Nick Price (captain), Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, Anirban Lahiri.

The action will be televised on Sky Sports Golf in the UK and on NBC and the Golf Channel in the United States, with the first round due to tee off on Thursday at 6.05 p.m. (BST)/1.05 p.m. (ET).

The full schedule can be accessed via the tournament's official website.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The format is held across four days, with the first three consisting of a variety of doubles matches before switching to singles on the final day.

The four-ball sees two players from each team completing a hole and the team with the best score wins. Foursomes is similar, but the two players on each team alternate shots, and again the best score wins.

There are five matches on Thursday and Friday, eight on Saturday and 12 on Sunday as every player competes in the singles tournament.

Each match is worth one point, with half a point awarded in the event of a draw. There are 30 points available in total, and the first team to 15.5 is the winner. If the scores are tied, the two teams share the Cup.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Presidents Cup 2017 features a star-studded cast, and a strong U.S. team suggests their dominance of the competition may be set to continue.

Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, the top two golfers in the world, lead the American team, and every player on Stricker's roster is ranked in the top 30 in the world, per the PGA Tour.

The International team will look to their highest ranked players, world No. 3 Hideki Matsuyama and world No. 8 Jason Day, for inspiration

Price also has Marc Leishman to call on and will hope he can reproduce the form he showed recently to win the BMW Championship by five shots.

The Americans also have home advantage and, on paper at least, another victory for the hosts looks the most likely outcome.