Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Fan Killed in Mexico's Earthquake

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Santiago Flores, a young fan who was killed in Mexico's earthquake Tuesday.

The Real Madrid star posted a photo of himself holding a signed shirt on Twitter:

According to the Independent, the shirt says, "To my No 1 fan, Santiago," while the accompanying tweet reads, "In this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago's family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones."

He had earlier tweeted his solidarity for the country following the disaster:

Flores died during the earthquake, which measured 7.1 on the Richter scale and killed at least 305 people, when his school was crushed.

His family is said to have written to Ronaldo, informing the forward that the youngster was a keen fan.

On Saturday, Atletico Madrid announced they would be donating €50,000 in aid.