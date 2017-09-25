    Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Fan Killed in Mexico's Earthquake

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF waves as he stands in formation prior to start the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 20, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
    Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Santiago Flores, a young fan who was killed in Mexico's earthquake Tuesday.

    The Real Madrid star posted a photo of himself holding a signed shirt on Twitter:

    According to the Independent, the shirt says, "To my No 1 fan, Santiago," while the accompanying tweet reads, "In this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago's family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones."

    He had earlier tweeted his solidarity for the country following the disaster:

    Flores died during the earthquake, which measured 7.1 on the Richter scale and killed at least 305 people, when his school was crushed.

    His family is said to have written to Ronaldo, informing the forward that the youngster was a keen fan.

    On Saturday, Atletico Madrid announced they would be donating €50,000 in aid.

