Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Fan Killed in Mexico's Earthquake

Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Fan Killed in Mexico's EarthquakeSeptember 25, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Santiago Flores, a young fan who was killed in Mexico's earthquake Tuesday.
The Real Madrid star posted a photo of himself holding a signed shirt on Twitter:
Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano
En este momento de dolor, envío a la familia de Santiago y a todas las familias que han perdido sus seres queridos un enorme abrazo. https://t.co/odD28aFPfv2017-9-24 18:57:29
According to the Independent, the shirt says, "To my No 1 fan, Santiago," while the accompanying tweet reads, "In this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago's family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones."
He had earlier tweeted his solidarity for the country following the disaster:
Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano
Un abrazo muy fuerte y solidario para Mexico https://t.co/Jr9FBdEI952017-9-20 08:54:52
Flores died during the earthquake, which measured 7.1 on the Richter scale and killed at least 305 people, when his school was crushed.
His family is said to have written to Ronaldo, informing the forward that the youngster was a keen fan.
On Saturday, Atletico Madrid announced they would be donating €50,000 in aid.