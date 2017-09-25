Roman Reigns on Miz TV: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw Sept. 25

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns won't have to wait long to tell the WWE Raw audience he told them so.

The Big Dog is set to be The Miz's next guest on Miz TV, giving him a platform to gloat about his big win against John Cena at Sunday's No Mercy pay-per-view. And so Reigns will mix it up with another master of the mic after spending the past few weeks getting verbally knocked around by Cena.

For Reigns, Alexa Bliss and new cruiserweight champ Enzo Amore, Monday's Raw will be a night of celebration, of taking in the moment. Those Superstars all walked out with significant victories at No Mercy.

There will be little time to reflect on the past, though.

The next Raw-exclusive PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, is set for Oct. 22.

As WWE gears up for that event, Reigns will have to find a new target. What's next for him, Bliss and the rest of Team Raw?

Backstage news, Raw preview and storyline analysis help answer that ahead of Monday's show, which gets rolling at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

News, Rumors

Jeff Hardy won't be mixing it up with the rest of the tag team division following No Mercy. The high-flying former world champ is hurt.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported: "Hardy is currently dealing with a bad shoulder injury and sources tell us the wrestler may need to get surgery."

That's going to leave his brother, Matt Hardy, without a partner for the immediate future, opening the door for a solo run.



Jeff won't be the only big name absent from Monday's Raw. Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online: "Neither Brock Lesnar nor John Cena [is] being advertised for Raw this week even though both will be in Southern California the night before."

Cena bowed to fans after his loss to Reigns on Sunday, seemingly signaling a goodbye for now.

The man who knocked off Cena, meanwhile, could be headed for a reunion. Pro Wrestling Sheet's James McKenna teased that The Shield could be getting back together:

That would give The Big Dog a story to work with until his next big feud.

Raw Streaks

Nia Jax may have lost at No Mercy, but she's been the last woman standing on Raw in recent weeks.

The powerhouse pinned women's champ Alexa Bliss in non-title action on the most recent edition, giving her three consecutive victories on Raw, per CageMatch.net.

Jax has beaten everyone in the women's title picture, from Sasha Banks to Bayley. She remains near the top of the division, even if the gold has eluded her.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson haven't been booked to be consistent threats to the tag team champs.

The Club fell short in a Triple Threat tag match on the most recent Raw. That marked three losses in a row, per CageMatch.net. And the heels are 3-7 in their past 10 matches.

Don't count on Gallows and Anderson to steamroll through the tag division anytime soon.

No Mercy Fallout

Reigns will go from tangling with Cena to trading verbal shots with The Miz.

On Sunday, the intercontinental champ demanded to interview Reigns on Raw. The brand's general manager, Kurt Angle, granted him his wish, meaning Monday night's show has its first segment lined up:

With Cena out of the way, it will be interesting to see what's ahead for Reigns, be it realigning with The Shield or finding a new foil.

As for The Miz, he's sure to cross paths with Jason Jordan. At No Mercy, The A-Lister retained the Intercontinental Championship against the rising star, but he did so by way of interference from The Miztourage.

Jordan will have his eyes set on a rematch as a result.

The Raw Women's Championship picture isn't quite as straightforward. Bliss still has a long list of enemies. And it may soon expand.

WWE announced on Sunday that Asuka will debut at the TLC PPV in October.

The former NXT women's champ's impending arrival promises to be a key topic for the women's division. Her first target will be revealed before long.

Monday's Raw will also see Enzo Amore in celebration mode.

The loudmouth took home the Cruiserweight Championship following an upset win over Neville at No Mercy. With as cocky as he's been the past, there's no telling how large his ego will get with gold in hand.

Amore's win, though, was not without controversy. He nailed Neville in the onions behind the referee's back. That's a sure sign of this rivalry rolling on.

It's less clear where Braun Strowman is heading next.



The Monster Among Men tested Brock Lesnar during their Universal Championship match on Sunday but couldn't keep the champ down. There were no asterisks next to Lesnar's win, either.

The Beast Incarnate simply outlasted him.

With Lesnar likely to take another one of his hiatuses, Strowman could be left without an enemy and without a title to fight for. That's likely to lead to the big man looking to smash something or someone else to vent his frustrations.