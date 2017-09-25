Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane Unlikely to Make January Signings

David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will reportedly opt against delving into the January transfer market to strengthen his squad despite the team's slow start to the 2017-18 season.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, while Madrid sit seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after just six games, there is calm at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane is said to have full faith in the cluster of star players he has assembled in the capital.

"That confidence is total and absolute and could only be changed by an injury to an important player in the months ahead," said Diaz. "If that does not happen, Real Madrid will tiptoe their way through the window once more in a manner that the club hasn't been too accustomed to during Florentino Perez's time in charge."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Although Los Blancos battled to a 2-1 win over Alaves on Saturday, there has been concern in some quarters about the team's performances.

At the Bernabeu, in particular, the Spanish and European champions have found things tough, losing to Real Betis last time out and drawing against Levante and Valencia in front of their own supporters.

As noted by OptaJose, it's been a while since they've performed this poorly on home soil:

In the matches aforementioned, Zidane's players have found it tough to break down opposition defences and conceded cheap goals. It's a far cry from last term, when there was such authority in the way Los Blancos went about disposing with less talented opponents.

Still, while things can quickly get out of hand at Madrid if the team is struggling, there is no need to panic. And according to Diaz, the team's struggles to create and score opportunities is not something that's worrying Zidane.

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

It's suggested that while the manager has conceded there was interest in adding Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, the manager "is no longer contemplating the arrival of another striker" as he doesn't want a player that may "alter the order and harmony within the group."

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to suspension earlier in the campaign has not helped Real Madrid, either.

As noted by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, the Portuguese has found it difficult to find his trademark goalscoring touch since returning to the side:

To makes matters even more frustrating for Los Blancos, former forward Alvaro Morata has been excellent since joining Chelsea.

Eurosport UK summed the situation up:

Zidane has a squad of players to hand like no other in European football. In Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric, he has world-class talents, while the likes of Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez are among the best prospects in the game.

What may take time for Madrid is finding the best blend of options in certain areas of the field and off the bench; the likes of Morata and James Rodriguez regularly made a mark when they came into the team last term. It appears Zidane will give those at the club a prolonged chance to do the same.