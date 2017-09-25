Donald Trump Tweets He's 'So Proud of NASCAR' for Its Stance on Anthem Protests

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

President Donald Trump praised NASCAR owners, drivers and fans Monday morning for not protesting during the national anthem before Sunday's race in New Hampshire.

"So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans," Trump tweeted. "They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag—they said it loud and clear!"

Team owners Richard Petty and Richard Hendricks said Sunday that they would fire employees who chose to demonstrate during the anthem.

“Get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over,” Childress said when asked how he would react to an employee protest, per Brent James of USA Today. “I told them anyone who works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people have gave their lives for it. This is America.”