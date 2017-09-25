    Donald Trump Tweets He's 'So Proud of NASCAR' for Its Stance on Anthem Protests

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon his return to the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Citizens of eight countries will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by Trump on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

    President Donald Trump praised NASCAR owners, drivers and fans Monday morning for not protesting during the national anthem before Sunday's race in New Hampshire.

    "So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans," Trump tweeted. "They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag—they said it loud and clear!"

    Team owners Richard Petty and Richard Hendricks said Sunday that they would fire employees who chose to demonstrate during the anthem.

    “Get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over,” Childress said when asked how he would react to an employee protest, per Brent James of USA Today. “I told them anyone who works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people have gave their lives for it. This is America.”

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Richard Childress Racing logo
      Richard Childress Racing

      Preview, Prediction for the TMNT 400

      Brendan O'Meara
      via Bleacher Report
      Richard Childress Racing logo
      Richard Childress Racing

      What Drivers Had to Say About Martinsville

      Jerry Bonkowski
      via NASCAR Talk
      Richard Childress Racing logo
      Richard Childress Racing

      Keselowski Rolls by Busch Late to Win in Kobalt 400

      Daniel Kramer
      via Bleacher Report
      Richard Childress Racing logo
      Richard Childress Racing

      NASCAR Reveals Start Times for 2016 Season

      via Nascar