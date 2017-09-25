WWE No Mercy 2017: Full Results and Star Ratings for Each Match

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

On paper, WWE No Mercy had all of the potential in the world to be one of the better pay-per-views of the year. With two high-profile main events and an undercard brimming with immensely talented in-ring performers, many expected a show that would rival WrestleMania and SummerSlam as the best of 2017.

It did thanks to a handful of matches that either lived up to expectations or exceeded them.

Such was the case in the Raw Tag Team Championships match, the war between John Cena and Roman Reigns and the surprisingly strong Fatal 5-Way contest for the Raw Women's Championship.

It was the failure of the night's marquee bout that hurt the overall quality of the show, though.

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman failed to captivate fans, delivering a slow, lumbering match that can be considering nothing more than a disappointment.

In the wake of Sunday's WWE Network broadcast, find out which matches ranked among the best of the show and their star ratings in this recap of the night's in-ring contents.