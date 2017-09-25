Tom Brady on Donald Trump's 'Divisive' Comments: 'I Certainly Disagree'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he disagreed with comments President Donald Trump made regarding national anthem protests in his weekly radio appearance on WEEI's Kirk & Callahan.

"Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive," Brady said Monday. "Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me."

Brady, 40, linked arms with wide receiver Phillip Dorsett as part of a pregame demonstration during the national anthem before Sunday's 36-33 win over the Houston Texans. Many Patriots fans booed the demonstrators during the anthem.

"Yeah, I did," Brady said of whether he heard the boos. "No, I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do. If you don't agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement; I think that is great. It's part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about."

A record number of players either sat or kneeled during the national anthem Sunday after President Trump called on NFL owners to "fire" protestors over the weekend. Trump first made his comments at a campaign rally Friday and has tweeted about it each day since—including early Monday morning.

Brady said his decision to link arms with Dorsett was about a showing of solidarity with teammates.

"Hopefully it brings everyone together. I think that is what unity and love—like I said after the game, those are the things that concern me," Brady said. "When you're in a locker room full of 53 players, you're working to a common goal. You support the guys that you play with and you support your coaches, coaches support you.

"You just do the best you can do. You're navigating through life. These things aren't easy. Everyone deals with different challenges in their life, and you respect everyone's opinions and views. You don't have to agree with everything. It's hard to agree with your own wife on everything from day-to-day."

Trump praised those who linked arms but condemned those who knelt or sat for the anthem Sunday.