Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Escapes Further Punishment After Dismissal

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will not face further punishment after he was ordered from the touchline in his team's 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

News the Red Devils boss will not face a ban for his conduct came via BBC Sport's Simon Stone on Monday:

Mourinho was told to leave his technical area by referee Craig Pawson in the final stages of the match against Southampton, with the manager putting a foot over the touchline and on to the playing surface.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News provided more details of the incident at the time:

Meanwhile, Stone took a snapshot of the apparent encroachment from the United manager:

As reported by Luckhurst, after the match Mourinho was left confused by decision to send him off. "I don't know," he said. "I don't know. Craig told me to leave and I left. I don't know. He told me to leave, I left."

Alice McKeegan of the Manchester Evening News suggested the dismissal for the Portuguese was extremely harsh:

Despite Mourinho's manic antics on the touchline, United were able to secure a big win on the south coast thanks to a first-half goal from star forward Romelu Lukaku. It was a victory that kept the team level on points with local rivals Manchester City, who have also started the season in excellent form.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mourinho will be delighted with his team's showings on the whole and pleased he will not be sat in the stands for some key domestic fixtures coming up.

After a trip to CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League, United host Crystal Palace before visiting Anfield to meet rivals Liverpool on October 14.